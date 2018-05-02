Conversocial Reveals Success Metrics on Messenger as a Customer Service Channel Through Partnership with Volaris Airlines

In November 2017, Conversocial became one of the first platform providers to participate in the closed beta launch of Messenger Platform's customer chat, a new capability that enables customers to message with businesses across both web and Messenger. This combined Conversocial's customer care platform offerings with the power of the world's fastest growing social messaging platform.

Over the past six months, the effectiveness of Messenger customer chat as a customer service solution was put to the test through by Conversocial customer Volaris Airlines, with incredible results. As the second largest airline in Mexico, customer inquiry volume is high. Shortly after the digitally-savvy airline began promoting messaging as a customer service option, Messenger quickly emerged as the preferred method for customers to contact the brand, with over 48% of customer care interactions being conducted on Facebook messenger alone.

With Messenger accounting for nearly 59% of Volaris' total messaging volume, the airline's case study reveals the numerous efficiency and experiential gains of social messaging as a customer care channel:

Average Handling Time has been reduced by 29%, as agents are able to handle up-to 5 conversations simultaneously on Messenger customer chat compared to vs. 2 conversations via live chat and 1 via phone

Agent Response Time has been reduced by 43% and First Response Time has been reduced by 78%

Most impressively, cost per interaction via Social Messaging is $1.56 MXM, an efficiency of 83% over other channels

"Messaging as a customer service channel is no longer the future, it's a must have," says Andreas Waldmann, Digital and Marketing Director, Volaris. "Through Conversocial, we have been able to invest in Messenger as one of our main customer service channels, enabling Volaris to not only improve response-times, but significantly reduce costs–keeping true to ourselves and our ultra-low-cost business model. Being able to listen and interact with our customers in ways our customers prefer, and in real-time when necessary, has significantly impacted our bottom line."

Messenger has allowed Volaris to harness the asynchronous nature of social messaging, breaking free of the lack of concurrency of traditional "webchat"– as a result, the brand has reduced cost per resolution and reduced response times, while increasing response rate and customer satisfaction overall. Moreover, the brand has been quick to recognize how complementary messaging is to automation and AI, with 85% of conversations handled via a BOT without needed intervention by a human agent. This helps keep agents focused on the more complicated conversations where their involvement has the most positive impact on the customer experience.

"We're excited to see businesses empower their customers to communicate over Messenger. Solutions like Conversocial are creating richer customer experiences which drive positive business results," said Andrew Kritzer, Product Manager on Messenger. "With customer chat, people can message on a business's website and seamlessly continue the conversation in Messenger. Businesses can follow-up with or re engage their customers using the same conversation. Customer engagement is quickly changing from session-based support to building authentic customer relationships."

As compelling as these results are, Conversocial CEO, Joshua March, isn't surprised. "Forward-thinking brands like Volaris are rapidly embracing and promoting Messenger for customer care; it's where customers are, and it's quickly become their preferred channel for brand inquiries. Our customers have seen quick growth and huge success with Messenger during the last 6 months, as it has made the customer service journey significantly easier to use than any other channel, while also being highly efficient and easier to automate for brands like Volaris–making it easier to scale and focus live agents on the right customer conversations."

These success metrics come just six months after Conversocial announced that its customers were among the first to gain early access to the closed beta of Messenger customer chat. This announcement coincides with Facebook's F8 Developer Conference, the premier conference for developers and businesses leaders to come together to explore the future of technology.

About Conversocial

Conversocial is the leading digital care platform for social messaging for today's digital brands. Delivering a unified approach to a new generation of customer care that replaces traditional service channels, Conversocial enables hundreds of global brands including Hyatt, Tesco and Volaris to ensure they are supporting in-the-moment resolution, at scale, to drive profitable and lasting relationships through all social and digital channels. Conversocial creates a clear digital path for brand and consumer engagement that combines best-in-class technology and world-class services.

Conversocial is an official Facebook Preferred Developer, Facebook Marketing Partner and Instagram Community Management Partner. For more information, visit http://www.conversocial.com.

About Volaris

*("Volaris" or the "Company") is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 172 and its fleet from four to 70 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 313 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 27 cities in the United States and Central America with one of the youngest fleet in Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business people and leisure travelers in Mexico and to select destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eight consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com

Media Contact:

North 6th Agency, Inc. (For Conversocial)

212-334-9753

conversocial@n6a.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conversocial-reveals-success-metrics-on-messenger-as-a-customer-service-channel-through-partnership-with-volaris-airlines-300640954.html

SOURCE Conversocial

Related Links

http://www.conversocial.com

