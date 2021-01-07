Convert Leads With 'Lightning Components' From LeadAngel

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the primary objectives of the marketing department is generating leads.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, conversions have been low, and surprisingly, only 46% of businesses follow up on leads within 24 hours. This is extremely ineffective, given that a lead usually goes cold in about 90 minutes.

LeadAngel

The competitive nature of business means that a slow follow-up may result in losing interested customers to specific competitors. Investing in a Lead Routing Software like LeadAngel can help in becoming a market leader by taking advantage of all prospective clients handed down from a marketing team.

A recent update from this marketing software includes SFDC lightning components that enable sales personnel to track and convert leads easily.

One of the ways the new features can boost organizational sales conversion techniques is through improved User Experience. The simple design makes it easy for the marketing and sales staff to implement and use. It has also eliminated the complicated flow charts making analysis of conversion data from the funnel more efficient and effective. This platform has an interactive interface that gives users a unique and amazing experience. It also includes a simple drag-and-drop application, which enables to design the look of documents and files.

Security for data is becoming increasingly important, especially now that cyberattacks and business espionage cases are on the rise. Keeping business information safe helps to fight off competition and avoid losses from cyberattacks. LeadAngel's new features have further updated its security capability, ensuring only those with authorized access can look at or make changes to the data.

The new update also helps in improving the lead to account matching strategies by giving a better insight into a sales funnel's potential customers. They provide an all-round view of these insights enabling to find effective and efficient methods to convert prospects to paying clients. This reduces the time spent getting a customer through the funnel and improves the success rate of the process. With more customers and reduced costs, the company is assured of more profits at the end of the period.

Limited time is given to change a potential customer to a paying client after they are brought into a sales funnel. Quickly performing the conversion process enhances your market competitiveness and ability to make profits. LeadAngel is one of the best platforms in the market when it comes to increasing the speed of lead-to-customer transformation and shortening the sales process. The lightning components in LeadAngel also automate the otherwise complex parts of the conversion stages.

Converting potential leads to paying customers has never been this easy. Contact us for a demo and start the journey to success.

