DAYTON, Nev., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Markzware , software developer for printing, publishing and graphic design industries, added QXPMarkz macOS, with InDesign 2021 support, to the Q2ID bundle. Qualifying Q2ID License holders can use the License Link provided at time of purchase, to access the update. Affordable QXPMarkz is replacing Q2ID and allows you to convert and open QuarkXPress documents in Adobe InDesign, without QuarkXPress.

Convert QuarkXPress to InDesign 2021 on macOS!

Amybeth Menendez, Assistant Manager of Print Workflow, Macmillian Publishers, said, "As an avid InDesign user, … my first impression was … 'Is [ QXPMarkz ] going to replace Q2ID?!' … it should! This product has a stand-alone drag and drop UI, that … is pretty awesome! … the new UI … details the version of Quark it was created in, the fonts, colors, page sizes, page count, images used and/or missing, etc.! All in an easy to interpret interface! Now, you can export to InDesign, Publisher, Acrobat, and even Illustrator! … Even users without the target software can open and basic preview and preflight and export the files to destination!"

QXPMarkz converts Quark files to IDML. Convert Quark files to InDesign, without having QuarkXPress on your computer. Send IDML files to Affinity Publisher version 1.8+.

QXPMarkz can export QXP file text and save it as plain text, RTF or HTML. You get a rough preview of the QXP file and can export this preview as several formats, including PNG and JPEG. You can even view a file inspector panel with details, including number of images and fonts detected in the file.

Video: Preview and Convert QuarkXPress to InDesign and more

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vR7NDLKbATI

System Requirements and Availability

System requirements include macOS 10.12 or newer, 4GB of RAM, 1024×768 display, and Internet connection. (A Windows version is in the works.) You can purchase a perpetual license of QXPMarkz, via the QXPMarkz page on markzware.com and through authorized Resellers.

About Markzware

Markzware , a privately-held company based in Dayton, Nevada, is the leading software publisher of solutions for document preview, data conversion and print quality control. Markzware supports graphic software layout applications for printers, publishers, and graphic arts professionals.



