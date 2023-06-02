Convert Solar Celebrates 10 Years of Success, Securing Virginia Beach Public Schools RFP

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Convert Solar, a leading solar company based in Virginia Beach, is proud to announce its 10th anniversary in the renewable energy industry. With a decade of exceptional service and groundbreaking installations, Convert Solar has solidified its position as a trusted provider of solar solutions in the region.

Solar installation completed by Convert Solar, installed at Princess Anne Middle School in Virginia Beach
Since its inception in 2013, Convert Solar has been at the forefront of the clean energy revolution, offering innovative solar technologies to diverse clientele across Virginia. The company's unwavering commitment to sustainability, quality craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction has earned them recognition as an industry leader.

One of Convert Solar's recent achievements includes winning the highly competitive Virginia Beach Public Schools Request for Proposal (RFP). This momentous accomplishment highlights the company's ability to deliver cutting-edge solar installations at a large scale. Convert Solar's exceptional track record, expertise, and commitment to education played a vital role in securing this prestigious contract.

Over the past decade, Convert Solar has successfully completed installations on numerous churches, schools, military institutions, and commercial buildings throughout the state. Their dedication to each project, from initial design to final execution, has resulted in substantial energy savings for their clients while reducing their carbon footprint. Convert Solar's extensive portfolio is a testament to their professionalism, technical prowess, and ability to adapt to diverse environments.

In addition to their remarkable commercial and municipal projects, Convert Solar also focuses on empowering homeowners to embrace solar energy. With an impressive average of 120 residential solar systems installed per month, Convert Solar is helping Virginians unlock the benefits of renewable energy for their households. By providing customized solar solutions, exceptional customer service, and attractive financing options, Convert Solar has become the go-to choice for residential solar installations in the state.

Convert Solar's success can be attributed to their team of highly skilled professionals who are passionate about advancing the clean energy transition. Their expertise spans across engineering, project management, installation, and customer support, ensuring a seamless experience for clients at every step.

As Convert Solar enters its second decade of operation, the company remains committed to its core values of sustainability, community service, and customer satisfaction. With an ever-growing demand for renewable energy solutions, Convert Solar is poised to continue making a significant impact on the Virginia solar market.

To learn more about Convert Solar and their impressive portfolio of solar installations, visit their website at convert-solar.com or contact their team at [email protected].

About Convert Solar: Convert Solar is a Virginia Beach-based solar company specializing in the design, installation, and maintenance of solar energy systems. With a decade of experience, Convert Solar has established itself as a trusted provider of clean energy solutions across Virginia. Their diverse portfolio includes installations on churches, schools, military institutions, commercial buildings, and residential properties. Convert Solar is dedicated to driving the transition to sustainable energy, one project at a time.

