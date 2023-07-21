Convert Solar Wins Solarize Virginia RFP, Reinforcing Commitment to the Virginia Market

News provided by

Convert Solar

21 Jul, 2023, 10:55 ET

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Convert Solar, a leading Virginia-based solar company, is thrilled to announce its successful bid in the Solarize Virginia Request for Proposal (RFP) initiative. Solarize Virginia, managed by the renowned Virginia nonprofit Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP), aims to simplify the process of adopting solar energy by providing a comprehensive platform for education, installation, and ongoing support. Convert Solar's victory in this highly competitive bidding process further solidifies its position as a trusted industry leader.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Convert Solar has emerged as a respected player in the solar energy sector. With a focus solely on the Virginia market, the company takes immense pride in its roots and local operations. Convert Solar's unwavering commitment to providing high-quality solar solutions has earned it the distinguished rank of the #23 residential solar installation company in the United States.

The Solarize Virginia initiative serves as a community-based outreach program, offering discounted prices and vetted installers for residents in Central VA, Richmond, Hampton Roads, and Roanoke areas. By streamlining the process and reducing complexity, Solarize Virginia empowers individuals and communities to embrace solar energy as a sustainable and cost-effective alternative.

Convert Solar's success in the Solarize Virginia RFP reflects the company's expertise, industry knowledge, and dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences. As a chosen installer, Convert Solar will continue to provide top-tier solar solutions while working closely with Solarize Virginia to educate and support residents throughout their solar journey.

"We are honored to be selected as a trusted partner in the Solarize Virginia program," said Chad Wilkins, CEO of Convert Solar. "This achievement underscores our commitment to our home state of Virginia and validates our position as a leader in the solar industry. We are excited to work hand-in-hand with Solarize Virginia and provide the residents of Central VA, Richmond, Hampton Roads, and Roanoke areas with reliable, sustainable, and affordable solar solutions."

Convert Solar's deep local roots, coupled with its national recognition, make it the ideal choice for residents seeking to harness the power of solar energy. With a decade of experience and a track record of successful installations, Convert Solar continues to champion the Virginia market, offering innovative solutions and exceptional customer service.

For more information about Convert Solar and its services, please visit www.convert-solar.com or contact media relations at [email protected] or sign up for Solarize at https://solarizeva.org/

About Convert Solar:

Convert Solar is a leading solar company based in Virginia, USA. With a decade of experience, Convert Solar has become a nationally recognized name, specializing in residential solar installations. As a locally operated company, Convert Solar is dedicated to serving the Virginia market and empowering communities with reliable and affordable solar energy solutions.

Media Contact:
Mario Reyes
Public Relations Manager
Convert Solar
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.convert-solar.com

SOURCE Convert Solar

Also from this source

Convert Solar Celebrates 10 Years of Success, Securing Virginia Beach Public Schools RFP

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.