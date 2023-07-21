Convert Solar Wins Solarize Virginia RFP, Reinforcing Commitment to the Virginia Market

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Convert Solar, a leading Virginia-based solar company, is thrilled to announce its successful bid in the Solarize Virginia Request for Proposal (RFP) initiative. Solarize Virginia, managed by the renowned Virginia nonprofit Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP), aims to simplify the process of adopting solar energy by providing a comprehensive platform for education, installation, and ongoing support. Convert Solar's victory in this highly competitive bidding process further solidifies its position as a trusted industry leader.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Convert Solar has emerged as a respected player in the solar energy sector. With a focus solely on the Virginia market, the company takes immense pride in its roots and local operations. Convert Solar's unwavering commitment to providing high-quality solar solutions has earned it the distinguished rank of the #23 residential solar installation company in the United States.

The Solarize Virginia initiative serves as a community-based outreach program, offering discounted prices and vetted installers for residents in Central VA, Richmond, Hampton Roads, and Roanoke areas. By streamlining the process and reducing complexity, Solarize Virginia empowers individuals and communities to embrace solar energy as a sustainable and cost-effective alternative.

Convert Solar's success in the Solarize Virginia RFP reflects the company's expertise, industry knowledge, and dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences. As a chosen installer, Convert Solar will continue to provide top-tier solar solutions while working closely with Solarize Virginia to educate and support residents throughout their solar journey.

"We are honored to be selected as a trusted partner in the Solarize Virginia program," said Chad Wilkins, CEO of Convert Solar. "This achievement underscores our commitment to our home state of Virginia and validates our position as a leader in the solar industry. We are excited to work hand-in-hand with Solarize Virginia and provide the residents of Central VA, Richmond, Hampton Roads, and Roanoke areas with reliable, sustainable, and affordable solar solutions."

Convert Solar's deep local roots, coupled with its national recognition, make it the ideal choice for residents seeking to harness the power of solar energy. With a decade of experience and a track record of successful installations, Convert Solar continues to champion the Virginia market, offering innovative solutions and exceptional customer service.

For more information about Convert Solar and its services, please visit www.convert-solar.com or sign up for Solarize at https://solarizeva.org/

