Convertible High Heel Company Pashion Footwear Expands Collection With Four New Styles And Colors

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pashion Footwear – the world's first fully convertible high heel – is debuting four new colors and styles, including The Goddess, an interpretation of a gladiator sandal; and the Pashionista, now available in champagne nude, merlot red and black suede options. With the twist of a wrist, these chic heels change into comfortable flats.

To celebrate, Pashion is offering shoppers 15% off their entire order September 25 – October 2. These new offerings are now available at www.pashionfootwear.com and start at $145.

Since debuting its heel-to-flat shoes to the public in June 2019, Pashion has more than doubled its product run and incorporated customer feedback to continue evolving the fit and style of the shoes.

"Responses from our customers have been instrumental in creating this new line," said Haley Pavone, CEO of Pashion Footwear. "We're excited to debut this new collection and continue to tackle high-heel pain for women worldwide."

Invented during Pavone's sophomore year of college, Pashions are designed with the cushioning of athletic footwear, and the patent-pending Pashion Stelo™ provides women with physician-approved arch support that allows them to quickly switch from heels to flats.

Pashion currently offers three styles in three-and/or four-inch heels – the Pashionista, Girl Boss and recently-debuted Goddess – in sizes 6-10 and 11:

*NEW* The Goddess: Flirty and functional, The Goddess comes in soft patent leather with lace-up ankle wraps and gold aglets (color: coal).

*NEW* The Pashionista: Now offered in soft patent leather and an all-new luxe suede, the Pashionista complements a design with an adjustable ankle strap and gold buckle (colors: patent coal, champagne nude, merlot red, black suede).

The Girl Boss: Perfect for the boardroom and everyday wear, the Girl Boss has a closed-toed upper made with a patent-leather finish and accented with a delicate gold clasp (color: coal).

A Convertible Tech package come with each pair and includes the removable arch support, rubber heel caps for flat styles and a small velvet storage bag.

Delivery on presale orders is slated for the end of November, just in time for gift-giving season. New styles, colors and heel types will be announced in the coming months.

For more information, visit www.PashionFootwear.com.

