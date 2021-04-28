Converting Industrial Solid Waste into Sustainable Construction Materials Evolving into Big Business

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction sector, in modern times, is faced by a myriad of challenges primarily due to the increase in the urban population and dwindling natural resources that facilitate the production of construction materials. Furthermore, higher awareness on climate change is forcing companies to rethink their strategies in developing more sustainable construction materials. A report from the U.S. National Institutes Of Health looked at this issue and made some findings that could help building constructors while also putting a smile on environmentalists faces! It saw the use of agro-waste materials as potent solutions in the development of sustainable construction materials. The report identified six different construction materials, made using agro-waste products, are examined. The materials include brick/masonry elements, green concrete, insulation materials for buildings, reinforcement materials for buildings, particleboards, and bio-based plastics. The main criterion adopted in selecting the materials regards their popularity and wide-scale use in modern construction applications. Additionally, as this research emphasizes identifying alternative approaches to develop sustainable construction materials, the focus is directed toward mainstream materials whose continued use has an adverse impact on the environment. The findings obtained from the review showed that the use of agro-waste to develop sustainable construction materials was effective, as the developed materials adhered to established building standards. Therefore, this indicates that agro-waste materials have the potential to replace conventional construction materials and hence achieve economic, environmental, and social sustainability in the long run. Active stocks in the markets this week include ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO), Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA), Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT), GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL), Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA).

The U.S. National Institutes Of Health report said: "Nonetheless, emerging research has shown that the re-use of agricultural waste and by-products in the development of construction materials, either in part or wholly, is a viable and tentative solution to tackle the identified challenges… Research also shows that re-using agro-based waste helps not only to tackle the pollution problem brought about by the exploitation of conventional construction materials such as cement but also the environmental concern of disposing of the waste in landfills… In this regard, the findings confirm that using agro-waste in developing construction materials, either in whole or partly, helps tackle the sustainability challenge while reducing pollution and adverse environmental effects. The advantages of utilizing agro-waste in the manufacture of construction materials are classified into two main groups. First are the advantages that arise from reusing waste agro-waste materials that would otherwise be disposed to the environment; second are the advantages that arise from the use of the agro-waste materials in the actual development of building materials."

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) BREAKING NEWS ReTo Eco-Solutions Provides Updates of its Joint R&D for National Key Project Demonstration of Winter Olympics with Tsinghua University - ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. ("ReTo" or the "Company"), a provider of technology solutions for the improvement of ecological environments, today provided updates for its joint R&D demonstration in the Beijing Winter Olympics' national key project (the "Project") , which is the result of the collaborative efforts with the Academy of Arts & Design at China's prestigious Tsinghua University. The R&D team has designed and developed a 3D printer using solid industrial waste, and the printer has been assembled and tested. The R&D team has also conducted a formula research on the utilization of the solid industrial waste, enabling the product to enter trial stage. The Project (i.e., the ground pavement system) will be used in the high-traffic Shougang area in preparation for the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Titled "Design and Development of Public Facilities Based on Clean Energy and Eco-friendly Materials," the Project is designed to serve as a part of the Project – "Research and Demonstration of Digital Ecological Creative Design for the Winter Olympics Shougang Competition Area." This Project showcases the efficient use of newly devised construction methods by using alternative materials, such as digital paving solutions to construct roads in the Shougang Park that are both highly aesthetic and protect the environment and ecology. This solution improves the aesthetics of road design and efficiency of its paving process, and helps achieve the goals of building a resource-saving society.

As previously disclosed through a press release on January 28, 2021, ReTo has been working with the Academy of Arts & Design at Tsinghua University on this latest high-profile, national priority research and development Project. The Project features many advanced technology applications in the fields of solid waste utilization, 3D printing, solar energy utilization, energy storage and luminescent materials. As a national priority scientific research project, it will be the key to the Shougang Park, which will be the main venue of the Beijing Winter Olympics and where a series of key events will be held. Under the project plan, ReTo will develop the technology, equipment and aforementioned special materials, and necessary facilities in the park, while the Company provides continuous maintenance and management of this eco-friendly solution.

Mr. Li Hengfang, ReTo's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We value the Project and have established a scientific research team of top talents. The Project currently has entered equipment testing and trial stage smoothly, laying a solid foundation for the realization of our goals. We will increase investment in the next step, continue to work on the Project in accordance with the plan, and deliver results and products on schedule. The Company has been committed to the comprehensive utilization of solid waste. The success of the Project will further improve our solid waste utilization technology and will be catalytic to our business development." Read this and more news for RETO at: http://en.retoeco.com/news/2/ FOR MORE INFO ON RETO ALSO PLEASE VISIT: http://en.retoeco.com/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM (Eastern) on Friday, April 30, 2021to discuss its first quarter results.

A press release reporting Covanta's first quarter results will be issued after the market closes on April 29, 2021 and will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. The conference call will begin with prepared remarks, which will be followed by a question and answer session. To participate on the live call, please dial 1-888-317-6003 (US) or 1-412-317-6061 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call and enter the passcode 9319047. The conference call will also be webcast live from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A presentation will be made available during the call and will be found in the Investor Relations section of the Covanta website. An archived webcast will be available two hours after the end of the conference call and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Covanta website.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) recently announced the deployment of a PB3 PowerBuoy® for Enel Green Power (EGP) off the coast of Las Cruces, Chile to support the country's transition to clean energy.

In September 2019, EGP purchased a PB3 PowerBuoy® and associated equipment from OPT to support Chile's Marine Energy Research and Innovation Center (MERIC) Project, a hub for innovation in marine energy in Chile and internationally. OPT's PB3 PowerBuoy® converts wave motion into clean, reliable electricity to supply continuous and autonomous power and enable secure collection and transmission of data from the sea. The autonomous offshore platform will eventually power a suite of oceanographic sensors and transmit real-time environmental data to a dedicated shore station studying the potential effect of marine energy under real-world sea conditions with minimal carbon footprint.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL), a leading North American diversified environmental services company, recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the solid waste and environmental solutions business of Terrapure Environmental Ltd. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Terrapure") for an aggregate purchase price of C$927.5 million (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition will exclude the battery recycling business carried on by Terrapure.

Terrapure is an integrated provider of solid and liquid waste management and industrial services to more than 7,000 customers across Canada. Terrapure's environmental and organics solutions cover a diverse range of waste streams from generation through collection, processing, recovery, recycling, reuse and disposal through its integrated network of assets including its landfill and its liquid and solid waste collection and processing facilities. Terrapure's operations are supported by a fleet of over 500 collection vehicles and approximately 1,600 employees.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA) recently announced it has acquired privately-held Water Consulting Specialists, Inc. (WCSI), a leader in the design, manufacturing, and service of industrial high-purity water treatment systems. This acquisition will strengthen Evoqua's portfolio of high-purity water systems and enable the company to further expand in key industrial markets. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Pocasset, Massachusetts, with operations in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, WSCI offers high-purity water expertise, design/build, turnkey solutions, and service capabilities for customers in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, microelectronics, and food and beverage markets. WSCI provides a variety of water treatment solutions and services, including pretreatment, service deionization (SDI), reverse osmosis (RO), and electrodeionization (EDI).

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. by a non affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: [email protected]

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com