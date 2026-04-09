ConverzAI Named to The Agentic List 2026, Recognizing the World's Most Influential Agentic AI Companies

Virtual Recruiter platform honored for advancing autonomous AI in staffing

SEATTLE, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ConverzAI, the pioneer in agentic and voice AI for the staffing industry, announced it has been named to The Agentic List 2026, recognizing the most admired and fastest-rising companies building the next generation of autonomous AI technologies.

Curated by the AI Agent Conference, the list highlights organizations leading the evolution of agentic AI systems capable of independently executing complex workflows and delivering measurable enterprise outcomes.

ConverzAI was recognized for its Virtual Recruiter, the world's leading agentic and voice AI platform built exclusively for the staffing industry, that autonomously manages key stages of the candidate lifecycle, including sourcing, engagement, screening, and scheduling. By automating high-volume recruiting workflows, the platform enables staffing companies to scale operations, increase recruiter productivity, and improve candidate experience.

"For staffing companies, this isn't just about efficiency—it's about growth," said Ashwarya Poddar, Founder and CEO of ConverzAI. "We're driving top-line revenue through more placements while improving margins by enabling teams to do significantly more with the same headcount."

"Agentic AI represents a major shift in how organizations operationalize artificial intelligence," said Simon Chan, founder of the AI Agent Conference and curator of The Agentic List. "Companies like ConverzAI are demonstrating what's possible when AI moves beyond simple assistance to execution of real business workflows."

ConverzAI's Virtual Recruiter engages candidates across multiple communication channels—including voice, text, and email—delivering a responsive, human-like experience while maintaining context throughout the hiring journey. Built specifically for the staffing industry, where speed directly impacts placement success, the platform is transforming how firms connect with talent at scale.

"Historically, 95% of candidates that applied for jobs never heard back," added Poddar. "With agentic AI, we've fundamentally changed that—now every candidate gets engaged."

"Being named to The Agentic List reflects the outcomes our customers are already seeing — more placements, better margins, and a candidate experience the industry has never been able to deliver at scale," said Poddar. "We're just getting started."

As staffing firms face increasing pressure to do more with less, ConverzAI's Virtual Recruiter is becoming the operational backbone for firms looking to grow without growing headcount.

The full Agentic List 2026 can be viewed here:

https://www.agentconference.com/agenticlist/2026

About ConverzAI

ConverzAI empowers staffing companies with the industry's first Voice AI and true Agentic AI Virtual Recruiter — an autonomous solution built specifically for staffing and recruiting. The platform automates key stages of the hiring lifecycle including candidate engagement, screening, scheduling, and re-engagement, enabling staffing firms to scale operations while improving candidate experience and recruiter productivity.

Learn more at: www.converzai.com

SOURCE ConverzAI