Convexity Properties Announces Major Renovation And New Concept - The Beeman Hotel At Eastline

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Convexity Properties, a Chicago-based real estate investor, is excited to announce its plans for the extensive renovation and rebranding of the Magnolia Hotel Park Cities, which will anchor a newly-formed 12-acre mixed-use development now known as Eastline.

Located at 6070 North Central Expressway, the intersection of North Central Expressway and Twin Sixties Drive, the property is undergoing a renovation of the brand and guest experience, which is expected to be completed by June 2020. As a first step in this process, on Friday, November 1, the Magnolia Hotel Park Cities will officially transition to The Beeman Hotel at Eastline and will remain open to guests throughout the renovation.

The six-month construction project will enhance 297 guest rooms, introduce a café and grab-and-go market, and curate a lively lobby lounge, including a gastro-pub concept paired with live music to welcome guests and neighbors alike. Dallas-based Yost Architects and Studio 11 Design have partnered in planning and designing the improvements. The renovated hotel will showcase an artistic and sophisticated style inspired by the city's creative spirit. Amenities will include 12,000 square feet of event space, a fitness center, business center and indoor pool.

"We're excited to introduce The Beeman Hotel, which offers guests a dynamic experience that reflects the unique spirit of Dallas," said David Nelson, who leads Convexity Properties. "We felt there was an opportunity to provide a proverbial nod to the entrepreneurial spirit of Dallas by naming the hotel after one of Dallas' first settlers, and to create a space that blends establishment with a bit of avant-garde. It's designed for the traveler that wants a boutique, high-end experience but doesn't take themselves too seriously."

Convexity Properties, which has led hotel renovation projects, including the award-winning Robey Hotel in Chicago and the historic Hotel Jerome in Aspen, has hired INTRIGUE™, the independent lifestyle division of Dallas-based Interstate Hotels & Resorts, to manage the property.

The Beeman Hotel is part of Convexity's first phase in developing Eastline. In addition to the hotel and office buildings, Eastline also will feature a 28-story luxury apartment tower, which is currently under construction and is expected to make its debut by Q1 2021. A second phase of construction is expected to begin in Q1 of 2021 to further enhance the mixed-use development.

Adjacent to Mockingbird Station and the University Crossing Trail, Convexity purchased the offering from TriGate Capital in 2016, which included an eight-story office tower known as 6060 North Central Expressway and a seven-story office and parking structure known as 6080 North Central Expressway.

Convexity Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment firm known for its development of unique retail, residential, commercial and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. Operating as part of diversified trading firm DRW, Convexity Properties has a track record of investing in historic properties, reimagining them to add value and create new purpose. Convexity Properties engages in a number of value-add and ground-up developments, working with local development, design and architecture firms to deliver high-quality projects that reflect the spirit of the community.

INTRIGUE Hotels & Resorts is a modern, lifestyle management division by Interstate Hotels & Resorts, the leading U.S.-based global hotel management company. INTRIGUE Hotels & Resorts by Interstate brings a modern, tech-centric, lifestyle-focused management psyche to a variety of independent and soft-branded properties including urban boutique hotels, upscale restaurants, spa retreats and international properties. INTRIGUE Hotels & Resorts delivers innovative culture, style and technology of next generation lodging and experiential services to fulfill the curiosities of the modern traveler. Immediately upon its introduction, INTRIGUE Hotels & Resorts draws from Interstate's decades of experience operating independent and soft-branded properties across the country and around the world. For more information visit www.intriguehotels.com.

