Convey Health Solutions Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Convey Holding Parent, Inc. ("Convey Health" or the "Company"), a leading healthcare technology and services company, today announced it has launched the roadshow for the initial public offering of 13,333,334 shares of its common stock, with 11,666,667 shares to be offered by the Company and 1,666,667 shares to be offered by a selling stockholder pursuant to a registration statement filed on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,000,000 shares of common stock from the selling stockholder at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The price range for the initial public offering is currently estimated to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share. The Company has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CNVY."

The Company intends to use the net proceeds that it receives from the proposed offering to repay amounts outstanding under its existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the selling stockholder.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-runners and representatives of the underwriters for the offering, with Barclays acting as a joint book-runner. TPG Capital BD, LLC and Truist Securities are also acting as joint book-runners for the offering, and Canaccord Genuity is acting as joint lead manager. AmeriVet Securities and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, by telephone: 1-800-292-1322 or by email: [email protected]; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone: 1-866-471-2526, by facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by email: [email protected]; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone: 1-212-834-4533 or by email: [email protected].

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Convey Health

Convey Health is a specialized healthcare technology and services company that is committed to providing clients with healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement, and analytics. Convey Health's administrative solutions for government-sponsored health plans help to optimize member interactions, ensure compliance, and support end-to-end Medicare processes. By combining its purpose-built technology platforms with dedicated and flexible business process solutions, Convey Health creates better business results and better healthcare consumer experiences on behalf of business customers and partners. Convey Health's clients include some of the nation's leading health insurance plans and pharmacy benefit management firms. Convey Health's healthcare-focused teams help millions of Americans navigate the complex Medicare Advantage and Part D landscape.

