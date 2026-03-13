Convey Health Solutions Appoints Michael DiSimone as CEO

Experienced Healthcare-Focused Executive and Former Convey CCO to Steer Company's Next Phase of Growth

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Convey Health Solutions (Convey), a leading healthcare technology and services company, announced today the elevation of Michael DiSimone, the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. DiSimone succeeds Dan Finke, who has stepped down following a successful tenure as CEO. Finke will remain on Convey's Board of Directors and will continue to support the company in an advisory capacity.

"Convey's proven technology and analytics solutions are helping our health plan partners operate more effectively and unlock efficiencies that benefit patients, providers, and payers alike," said DiSimone. "I am proud of the business we have built and look forward to continuing to strengthen our platform and capabilities."

DiSimone joined Convey in 2025 and has been responsible for the company's centralized commercial organization, uniting business lines, product, marketing, and sales teams to deliver integrated, client-focused strategies. He is an experienced healthcare and financial executive with a strong track record of driving operational excellence and strategic growth, with more than 30 years of experience across benefits outsourcing, healthcare reimbursement, retirement administration, HR consulting, and banking. DiSimone previously served as Chief Executive Officer and President of PayFlex and Chief Operating Officer of Inspira Financial. He has also held leadership roles at Aetna, Mercer, JPMorgan Chase, Affiliated Computer Services, and Mellon Financial Corporation.

"Michael has a deep understanding of Convey's platform, culture, and the complexities its health plan customers face. His proven leadership at Convey, combined with his entrepreneurial vision and more than three decades of cross-industry experience, make him an excellent fit to guide the company's next chapter," said Sharad S. Mansukani, Chairman of Convey's Board of Directors. "On behalf of the board, I want to thank and recognize Dan for his significant contributions to the company."

"I am grateful for the dedication of my colleagues, whose efforts have helped create more value for consumers and healthcare organizations as we continued to build Convey into a scaled, mission-critical partner to the nation's leading health plans," said Finke. "Michael is an experienced and trusted leader who knows Convey and its customers well. I am confident in Convey's continued success under his leadership."

About Convey Health Solutions | Convey Health Solutions is a specialized healthcare technology and services company that is committed to providing clients with healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement, and analytics. The company's administrative solutions for government-sponsored health plans help to optimize member interactions, ensure compliance, and support end-to-end Medicare processes. By combining its best-in-class, built-for-purpose technology platforms with dedicated and flexible business process solutions, Convey Health Solutions creates better business results and better healthcare consumer experiences on behalf of business customers and partners. The company's clients include some of the nation's leading health insurance plans and pharmacy benefit management firms. Their healthcare-focused teams help several million Americans each year to navigate the complex Medicare Advantage and Part D landscape. To learn more please visit www.ConveyHealthSolutions.com.

Media Contact

Heather Hyland

[email protected]

SOURCE Convey Health Solutions