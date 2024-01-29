Convey Health Solutions Names Dan Finke as Chief Executive Officer

Former Aetna President to lead Convey into its next phase of growth

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Convey Health Solutions (Convey), a leading healthcare technology and services company, announced today that it has appointed healthcare executive Dan Finke as Chief Executive Officer. Finke succeeds Stephen Farrell, who has served the company for more than a decade.

"I am passionate about improving healthcare and have focused my career on finding and developing solutions that help make our system more accessible, affordable, and connected," said Finke. "Convey is playing an important role in realizing this vision by providing integrated and intuitive technology-enabled solutions that health plans count on to conduct their business more effectively, for the benefit of patients across the country. It's an honor to join and lead the Convey team."

Finke most recently served as Executive Vice President of CVS Health and President of Aetna, the healthcare benefits segment of CVS that serves nearly 35 million people. He oversaw all aspects of Aetna's strategy and championed Aetna's focus on consumer-centric, high-value healthcare, introducing product and technology innovations to market. Finke also played a critical role in integrating Aetna with CVS following CVS' acquisition of the company in 2018. Prior to joining Aetna in 2014, Finke served as the President and Chief Operating Officer of EmblemHealth. He also spent a decade in various roles at Anthem.

"With more than two decades of experience leading and growing health plans, Dan brings a distinct and highly complementary track record to Convey. His purpose-driven ethos and deep understanding of the demands of Convey's health plan customers make him an excellent fit to lead Convey into its exciting next chapter," said Sharad S. Mansukani, Chairman of the Board of Convey. "We also want to recognize Steve for his tremendous contributions to the company."

"I want to thank my colleagues at Convey for their hard work and partnership throughout my tenure," said Farrell. "Together, we've created a unique business that drives significant value for both health plans and consumers. I know the team will continue to succeed under Dan's leadership."

About Convey Health Solutions

Convey Health Solutions is a specialized healthcare technology and services company that is committed to providing clients with healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement, and analytics. The company's administrative solutions for government-sponsored health plans help to optimize member interactions, ensure compliance, and support end-to-end Medicare processes. By combining its best-in-class, built-for-purpose technology platforms with dedicated and flexible business process solutions, Convey Health Solutions creates better business results and better healthcare consumer experiences on behalf of business customers and partners. The company's clients include some of the nation's leading health insurance plans and pharmacy benefit management firms. Their healthcare-focused teams help several million Americans each year to navigate the complex Medicare Advantage and Part D landscape. To learn more please visit www.ConveyHealthSolutions.com .

