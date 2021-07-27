Convey Health Solutions Selects InComm Payments to Expand OTC Benefits Offering

The program is an expansion of InComm Healthcare's proprietary payments platform, which allows health plan members to use health plan-sponsored benefit and incentive dollars to purchase approved products, including over-the-counter products, medication, personal care and supplements, from participating retailers. Through the OTC Network, health plan members can shop for eligible items online, by phone and in-person at more than 65,000 national retail locations.

"We're excited that Convey has chosen us to help expand their reach through the acceptance of OTC Network benefits," said Brian Parlotto, Executive Vice President at InComm Payments. "Our program incentivizes individual care, supporting health plans by improving members' long-term health and overall experience, and we are continuously taking steps to expand member access to health care products."



Convey's President of Supplemental Benefits Administration, Jonathan Starr, added "We're pleased to launch this partnership with InComm Payments. Combining Convey's purpose-built technology and concierge service with InComm Payments' innovative suite of products and vast retail network provides additional value to our health plan clients."



InComm Healthcare currently serves millions of health plan members through its OTC Network Product Suite, which features supplemental benefit and wellness incentive cards that effectively attract, engage and retain health plan members while driving them to adopt healthier behaviors. With a range of product catalogs to choose from, plans can customize their benefits and rewards to their specific consumer base, including multiple member benefits through a single card.



Learn more about InComm Payments' Healthcare and Benefit Incentives: https://www.incomm.com/products/wellness-benefits/

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payments technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 29 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 402 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.



Media Contacts:

Anthony Popiel

Dalton Agency

404.876.2800 x 1309

[email protected]

Nilce Piccinini

Sr. Communications Manager

InComm Payments

404-935-0377

[email protected]

SOURCE InComm Payments