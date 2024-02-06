Convey Health Solutions Sells HealthScape Advisors

Divestiture reflects Convey's commitment to enhancing and expanding its core technology platform

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Convey Health Solutions (Convey), a leading healthcare technology and services company, announced that it has sold its HealthScape Advisors division to Chartis.

The divestiture allows Convey to singularly focus on its plan administration, supplemental benefits, and Pareto Intelligence offerings, accelerating its strategy and strengthening its market position as a leading technology partner to health plans.

"Convey is trusted by leading health plans across the country because of the quality of our tech-enabled platform, which drives best-in-class member experience and data-driven insights," said Dan Finke, CEO of Convey. "The HealthScape transaction is an exciting step in aligning our business with our core expertise as we continue to provide our clients high-quality solutions that drive plan growth and enhance member experience."

"On behalf of Convey, I also want to thank the HealthScape team for their expertise and partnership over these past several years as we worked together to support and improve our healthcare system," continued Finke.

Convey provides a full suite of intuitive, tech-enabled solutions for health plan administration and supplemental benefits management. The company's robust analytics solutions offer full transparency into an organization's data, providing critical intelligence that helps health plans simplify processes, anticipate and manage challenges, and optimize member experience.

Evercore acted as financial advisor to Convey. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal counsel.

