Conveyance of Caverion Corporation's own shares pursuant to Matching Share Plan and the related directed share issue

HELSINKI, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Caverion Corporation (the "Company" and the "Board") has decided on a directed share issue without payment for the fourth and final installment of the Company's Matching Share Plan 2018-2022 reward payments. The decision on the directed share issue without payment is based on the authorisation granted to the Board by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 27, 2023.

In the directed share issue without payment, 164,658 Company shares held by the Company have on April 27, 2023 been conveyed to 13 key employees in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan. No new shares will be issued in connection with the plan. Prior to the directed share issue, the Company held a total of 2,038,483 treasury shares, of which 1,873,825 treasury shares remain with the Company after the conveyance.

The Board decided in February 2018 on establishment of the new share-based long-term incentive plan Matching Share Plan 2018-2022. Further details about the plan are available in the stock exchange release announced on February 7, 2018.

