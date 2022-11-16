Conveyer Partners With MOTOR Information Systems to Turn Automotive Documentation Into Dynamic Online Customer Experiences

AI product-intelligence pioneer and automotive data leader join forces to launch MOTOR Mobile Guides

HACKENSACK, N.J., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conveyer, the AI platform that automatically converts product documentation into dynamic, revenue-driving online customer experiences, today announced a new strategic partnership with MOTOR Information Systems (MOTOR), the world's premier supplier of automotive data. The partnership will see MOTOR harness Conveyer's industry-leading technology to power its innovative MOTOR Mobile Guides solution, enabling customers to access a fully digital experience with authoritative automotive data simply by scanning a QR code.

Unveiled this month at 2022 Automotive Aftermarket Product Exposition (AAPEX) in Las Vegas, MOTOR Mobile Guides empowers parts and equipment manufacturers to provide instant, frictionless access to MOTOR data including procedures, fluids, specifications and technical service bulletins (TSBs), and your company's custom-produced content to provide a fully digital experience to their customers.

Using natural language processing, Conveyer automates the process of turning existing user manuals and product documentation into a dynamic web solution, making it far easier for end-users — including vehicle owners, service technicians, and sales teams — to quickly access the information they need to succeed. In an industry with notoriously high return rates, frictionless product information with integrated catalog and discovery tools also enables more streamlined aftermarket support, enabling users to instantly identify and order the exact parts or add-on components they require.

"At MOTOR, we understand the power of data — and the importance of putting completely reliable information at customers' fingertips in the precise moment when they most need it," said Jeff Nosek, President of MOTOR Information Systems. "Conveyer is the sector-defining leader in this space, and by harnessing their technology we're able to fully automate the process of digitizing user manuals to unlock incredible new value for both manufacturers and end-users."

Conveyer's solution also enables businesses to turn product documentation — typically seen as a passive customer support resource — into a new channel for active customer engagement, driving up to a 10X year-on-year increase in customer engagement. With MOTOR Mobile Guides, every customer interaction becomes a valuable data-point, giving manufacturers the ability to track product performance, identify pain points, and intelligently develop new features to meet evolving customer needs.

Using MOTOR Mobile Guides, automotive companies can reduce their reliance on cumbersome and increasingly expensive printed paper documentation, cutting operating costs and eliminating the scope for supply-chain disruption. Manufacturers can also update product information in real time, pushing out updates instantly to ensure that both vehicle owners and technicians have immediate access to completely reliable data, service information, and product details, with no need for recalls or expensive printed updates.

"Automotive brands are known for creating uncompromising, high-performance machines, and their user manuals are incredibly rich sources of information — if they can make them intuitively discoverable for their customers," said Conveyer CEO Carolyn Parent. "By partnering with MOTOR, we're changing the game for automotive product information, and helping manufacturers to redefine their relationships with their customers."

About Conveyer

Conveyer helps top global enterprises turn product instructions into revenue-driving digital assets. Powered by machine learning, Conveyer's software converts old-fashioned documentation into intuitive online experiences at scale, empowering customers with easy self-serve access to product answers, personalized recommendations, and well-timed offers. The result: increased product adoption, reduced support costs, and more revenue per customer.

Through Conveyer's analytics, product teams receive actionable insights on user content interactions that guide product development – from identifying common user pain points to surfacing new feature preferences. Conveyer's automated solution ensures fast and effortless implementation, accelerating ROI for leading brands including Black & Decker, Powerbuilt, and Whirlpool.

Visit www.conveyer.com to learn more about Conveyer's mission to bring product documentation into the digital era.

About MOTOR

MOTOR Information Systems, a Hearst company, is one of the world's premier suppliers of automotive data and since 1903, has provided accurate, thorough and timely information. For more information, visit motor.com .

SOURCE Conveyer