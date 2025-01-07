Conveying True Feelings through Letters: Baijiayun Received a Thank-you Letter from Tsinghua-Peking University Talent Reserve Customer

BEIJING, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baijiayun Group Ltd ("Baijiayun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RTC), a one-stop AI video solution provider, today announced that it had received a customer thank-you letter from Beijing Tsinghua-Peking University Talent Reserve Education Technology Co., Ltd.

In the letter, the customer spoke highly of Baijiayun's professional technical team and rich industry experience. At the turn of the year, receiving the customer thank-you letter from Tsinghua-Peking University Talent Reserve is another recognition and honor that Baijiayun has gained in 2024.

Beijing Tsinghua-Peking University Talent Reserve Education Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-quality education enterprise that focuses on cultivating outstanding high school students. Its business widely covers the elite cultivation of top high school students, the talent cultivation for the Strong Foundation Plan and the Rural Special Plan, etc. By integrating the high-quality educational resources of online teachers from Tsinghua and Peking universities and offline special-class teachers, it has formed a unique teaching model, providing a successful path for a large number of outstanding high school students to enter top domestic "Double First-Class" universities such as Tsinghua University and Peking University.

During the long-term technical support services for Tsinghua-Peking University Talent Reserve, relying on its professional technical team and rich industry experience, Baijiayun has solved multiple technical problems for the customer, ensuring the progress and expansion of various businesses. Baijiayun has responded to various needs of the customer in a timely, efficient and accurate manner, greatly improving the work efficiency and service level of Tsinghua-Peking University Talent Reserve. The customer mentioned that even during the vacation period, the employees of the company could quickly respond and effectively solve various problems, demonstrating their professional dedication and extremely serious working attitude.

As an industry-leading one-stop AI video technology service provider, Baijiayun was listed on the NASDAQ in the United States in December 2022 and officially entered the NASDAQ Global Market in June 2023. It has developed from a Chinese brand into a world-class enterprise. Many products developed by the company are leading the development of the global real-time interactive cloud service. They have not only greatly improved the real-time, interactive and high-definition smoothness of online interaction but also injected more vitality into application scenarios such as online education, telemedicine and online meetings.

