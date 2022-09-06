Conveyor Belt Market Size to Grow by USD 2.82 billion with 50% of the contribution from APAC - Technavio

Conveyor Belt Market Segmentation Highlights

Type

Unit Handling: The conveyor belt market share growth in the unit handling segment will be significant during the forecast period. Pallets, packages, and other discrete items, such as cartons and totes, are handled separately in the unit handling conveyor system. The e-commerce business is mainly based on both the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) models, which gives rise to the need for more complex distribution systems than traditional logistics workflows. This is expected to increase the demand for unit handling conveyor belt systems in warehousing and distribution space, as such conveyor belt systems are widely used for handling goods as a single unit.

The conveyor belt market share growth in the unit handling segment will be significant during the forecast period. Pallets, packages, and other discrete items, such as cartons and totes, are handled separately in the unit handling conveyor system. The e-commerce business is mainly based on both the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) models, which gives rise to the need for more complex distribution systems than traditional logistics workflows. This is expected to increase the demand for unit handling conveyor belt systems in warehousing and distribution space, as such conveyor belt systems are widely used for handling goods as a single unit.

Bulk Handling

Geography

APAC: 50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan and China are the key markets for conveyor belts in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the industrial demand for conveyor belts in several countries will facilitate the conveyor belt market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. and are the key markets for conveyor belts in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the industrial demand for conveyor belts in several countries will facilitate the conveyor belt market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Grab a Sample Report for Segment-wise Insights and Regional Opportunities

Conveyor Belt Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our conveyor belt market report covers the following areas:

Conveyor Belt Market Vendor Analysis

The conveyor belt market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market. This statistical study of the conveyor belt market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The conveyor belt market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the conveyor belt market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Conveyor Belt Market, including some of the vendors.

ACMI SPA: The company offers conveyor belt that includes conveyor belts and conveying systems, which is used in handling equipment to move goods, products, raw goods, and other materials from one location to another.

The company offers conveyor belt that includes conveyor belts and conveying systems, which is used in handling equipment to move goods, products, raw goods, and other materials from one location to another. Bastian Solutions LLC: The company offers material handling automation services and specializes in designing and developing supply chain software and technologies.

The company offers material handling automation services and specializes in designing and developing supply chain software and technologies. FLSmidth AS: The company offers a conveyor belt that includes Digital Assort System and a surfing sorter.

The company offers a conveyor belt that includes Digital Assort System and a surfing sorter. Heat and Control Inc.: The company offers conveyor belt that includes easy stream conveyors and paller conveying systems.

The company offers conveyor belt that includes easy stream conveyors and paller conveying systems. Indpro Engineering Systems Pvt Ltd.: The company offers a conveyor belt that includes an overhead conveyor which is used to free up valuable floor space by moving to convey systems up above work areas.

The company offers a conveyor belt that includes an overhead conveyor which is used to free up valuable floor space by moving to convey systems up above work areas. Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG:

Carolina Material Handling Inc.

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

FIVES SAS

Guoqi Machinery Co, Ltd.

Hytrol Conveyor Co.

Telschig GmbH

VIBRA MASCHINENFABRIK SCHULTHEIS GmbH and Co.

YUH CHERN MFG CO, LTD.

Apollo Group B.V.

Conveyor Eng. and Mfg.

Eriez Magnetics India Pvt Ltd

ICONVEY and HONGSBELT

TECHFLOW ENTERPRISES PVT LTD.

VAC-U-MAX

Download Sample PDF for vendor-based insights and their strategic initiatives

Conveyor Belt Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist conveyor belt market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the conveyor belt market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the conveyor belt market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of conveyor belt market vendors

Related Reports:

Vibrating Conveyors Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Conveyor Sorting Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Conveyor Systems Market in US by End-user and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Conveyor Systems Market in Europe by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Conveyor Belt Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.61 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACMI SPA, Bastian Solutions LLC, Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG, Carolina Material Handling Inc., Daifuku Co. Ltd., FIVES SAS, FLSmidth AS, Guoqi Machinery Co, Ltd., Heat and Control Inc., Hytrol Conveyor Co., Indpro Engineering Systems Pvt Ltd., Telschig GmbH, VIBRA MASCHINENFABRIK SCHULTHEIS GmbH and Co., YUH CHERN MFG CO, LTD., Apollo Group B.V., Conveyor Eng. and Mfg., Eriez Magnetics India Pvt Ltd, ICONVEY and HONGSBELT, TECHFLOW ENTERPRISES PVT LTD., and VAC-U-MAX Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Unit handling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Unit handling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Unit handling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Unit handling - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Unit handling - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Bulk handling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Bulk handling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Bulk handling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Bulk handling - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Bulk handling - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ACMI SPA

Exhibit 89: ACMI SPA - Overview



Exhibit 90: ACMI SPA - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: ACMI SPA - Key offerings

10.4 Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 92: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 FIVES SAS

Exhibit 97: FIVES SAS - Overview



Exhibit 98: FIVES SAS - Business segments



Exhibit 99: FIVES SAS - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: FIVES SAS - Segment focus

10.6 Guoqi Machinery Co, Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Guoqi Machinery Co, Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Guoqi Machinery Co, Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Guoqi Machinery Co, Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Heat and Control Inc.

Exhibit 104: Heat and Control Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Heat and Control Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Heat and Control Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Hytrol Conveyor Co.

Exhibit 107: Hytrol Conveyor Co. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Hytrol Conveyor Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Hytrol Conveyor Co. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Hytrol Conveyor Co. - Key offerings

10.9 Indpro Engineering Systems Pvt Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Indpro Engineering Systems Pvt Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Indpro Engineering Systems Pvt Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Indpro Engineering Systems Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Telschig GmbH

Exhibit 114: Telschig GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 115: Telschig GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Telschig GmbH - Key offerings

10.11 VIBRA MASCHINENFABRIK SCHULTHEIS GmbH and Co.

Exhibit 117: VIBRA MASCHINENFABRIK SCHULTHEIS GmbH and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 118: VIBRA MASCHINENFABRIK SCHULTHEIS GmbH and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: VIBRA MASCHINENFABRIK SCHULTHEIS GmbH and Co. - Key offerings

10.12 YUH CHERN MFG CO, LTD.

Exhibit 120: YUH CHERN MFG CO, LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 121: YUH CHERN MFG CO, LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: YUH CHERN MFG CO, LTD. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio