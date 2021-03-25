Convirza is Named FrontRunner for Call Tracking Software

DRAPER, Utah, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Convirza, a leading Call Tracking and Conversation Analytics SaaS solution provider, announced today it was named a FrontRunner for Call Tracking software by Software Advice. FrontRunners is designed to help businesses evaluate which software products may be right for them.



"We are grateful for the inclusion in Software Advice's digital marketing report and admire the reputable work that the Gartner family of companies produces. We strive to develop top-notch solutions that contribute to our clients' marketing success, and this is a testimony to that goal," commented Jeremiah Wilson, CEO of Convirza.



Since 2001, Convirza has empowered companies to maximize their advertising spend through call attribution and conversion intelligence. With robust features like dynamic number insertion, AI-powered lead scoring, and automated call follow-up activities, Convirza has been pushing the needle forward for sales and marketing teams alike.



FrontRunners is published on Software Advice, the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. FrontRunners evaluates verified end-user reviews and product data, positioning the top scoring products based on Usability and Customer Satisfaction ratings for small businesses. FrontRunners for Call Tracking software is available at https://www.softwareadvice.com/voip/call-tracking-comparison/#buyers-guide

About Convirza

Convirza is a leader in Call Tracking and Conversation Analytics® solutions. With decades of experience, the company has built robust marketing attribution and call management tools that enable its clients to monetize calls and maximize advertising dollars. Convirza's robust conversation analytics software uses AI-powered speech recognition to score leads, detect opportunities, and automate follow-up actions to increase close rates.

Disclaimer: FrontRunners constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Software Advice or its affiliates.

