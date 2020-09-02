Conviva Earns Notable Recognitions From The National Committee For Equality Assurance

MIAMI, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conviva Care Centers today announced it was recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) in the categories of Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) and Diabetes Recognition Program (DRP). The celebrated recognitions are a testament to the outstanding care its centers provide to senior patients in Florida and Texas, along with the commitment its physician-led network of more than 300 primary care doctors have to help seniors age well.

The NCQA recognized 60 Conviva centers throughout Florida and Texas for their impact on improving quality of life and reducing healthcare costs. The core of the PCMH model is communicating with patients and families/caregivers—a fundamental mission of Conviva. As a primary care organization that cares for the senior population, Conviva is a healthcare delivery model making a difference.

"We are extremely honored to be recognized by such a prestigious organization," said Kevin Meriwether, CEO of Conviva. "Our clinicians pride themselves on creating a gold standard of care for seniors to make their lives better. These recognitions speak not only to that goal but also to the overall efficient operations that are evident at every Conviva care center. A PCMH recognition is a standard that benefits practices, clinicians, and patients."

According to NCQA, the move of payers away from a traditional fee-for-service model to one that rewards integration and quality care is rapidly increasing. They are working with organizations that have a strong infrastructure and quality improvement initiatives as PCMH.

The NCQA Diabetes Recognition Program recognizes clinicians who use evidence-based measures to provide quality care to diabetic patients. In order to earn this accolade, clinicians must submit data to demonstrate that they have met specific criteria for the six clinical performance measures comprising the DRP.

"It is extremely gratifying to receive this honor because it recognizes Conviva for providing the highest level of care," said Meriwether. "It's a public declaration and a strong statement that we belong to an elite group of healthcare providers."

ABOUT CONVIVA

Conviva continues to reinvent excellence in healthcare by embracing meaningful patient relationships focused on producing optimal health outcomes. With more than 90 convenient locations throughout Florida (Broward County, Daytona Beach, Jacksonville, Miami-Dade County, Palm Beach County, and Tampa/Gulf Coast) and Texas (Corpus Christi, El Paso, and San Antonio), the vast network of Conviva Care Centers is comprised of a multi-disciplinary team of more than 300 primary care physicians and over 800 affiliated specialists that provide a wide range of vital healthcare services that patients require daily, including the advantages of senior care activity centers and 24/7 on-call physicians.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL COMMITTEE FOR QUALITY ASSURANCE

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations and recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in healthcare.

