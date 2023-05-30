Convivial Life reveals future plans for Jacaranda Trace (Venice, FL).

VENICE, Fla., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this week, Joel Anderson, CEO, revealed to residents, neighbors, and future members of Convivial Jacaranda Trace the initial plans for expanding and reinventing the 33-acre retirement community.

Convivial Jacaranda Trace New Health Resort Convivial Jacaranda Trace Expansion Towers

Convivial Life, a Florida not-for-profit senior living organization headquartered at Jacaranda Trace, acquired a substantial portion of the retirement community in June 2022, presently consisting of 245 independent living apartment homes and villas, 55 healthcare apartments and suites, a private duty home health agency, an 85,000 square foot clubhouse with fitness center, heated outdoor pool and jacuzzi, multiple dining venues, billiards, activity rooms, woodworking shop, and library. Convivial also purchased 2.2 acres for the announced expansion of two mid-rise residential towers featuring 39 independent living apartments per building. Floor plans will include one-, two-, and three-bedroom designs with up to 2,200 square feet, each with a private outdoor terrace. The towers will provide convenient underbuilding parking and elevator access to each residence, an active courtyard for outdoor entertainment and recreation, the addition of a heated leisure and activity pool for year-round use, a pavilion for cookouts and seasonal events, and a covered breezeway to access a fully renovated member's clubhouse that Anderson expects to begin phased improvements next year. Also announced were plans to reinvent Jacaranda Trace's on-site healthcare by adding a new 5-story building providing 64 residential-style assisted living apartments, a new dining venue, a modern rehabilitation and therapy gym offering occupational, physical, and speech therapy services, and physician offices. The new assisted living building is expected to neighbor the current assisted living and memory support cottages, known as Cadbury Park, which will offer 18 private suites for member-exclusive skilled nursing services.

"We are delighted to share our progress to date", says Anderson. "Our members and neighbors at Jacaranda Trace were pleased with the initial plans and are excited about sharing ideas and considerations for the future of this beautiful community. They are accomplished retirees that desire and deserve elevated experiences for retirement living. They are also progressive thinkers who understand the importance of establishing a sound plan to receive priority access to quality healthcare, and tailored care and support, as their needs may change in the future."

Floor plans for Convivial's new 78 independent living residences are expected to be released for reservation in late 2023. Priority deposits are currently being taken for prospective members to have first view and selection of the new residences and the newly renovated existing apartment homes and villas. The multi-year improvement plan is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

