GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvoGPT today announced the development of ConvoGPT OS, a next-generation AI employee replacement system designed to eliminate human dependency across sales, follow-ups, pipeline management, and deal execution. The announcement was made by Jeremy David, Founder and CEO of ConvoGPT, who described ConvoGPT OS as a fundamental shift away from traditional CRMs, automation tools, and AI assistants.

ConvoGPT Unveils ConvoGPT OS to Automate Sales and Operations with Autonomous AI Agents

"ConvoGPT OS is not a CRM, and it's not software meant to support humans," said David. "It's an operating system where AI employees do the work end-to-end. Humans oversee outcomes, not tasks."

From Software to AI Labor

While most platforms focus on dashboards and task tracking, ConvoGPT OS was built to replace entire job functions, not assist them. The system deploys autonomous AI employees that ingest leads, initiate conversations, execute persistent follow-ups, update pipelines in real time, and move deals to close without human intervention. Contracts, payments, and deal actions are handled inside the platform with full visibility and minimal friction. The operating loop is deliberate and simple: lead ingestion, AI engagement, pipeline updates, and deal execution.

"There's no noise, no chasing people, and no manual cleanup," David added. "This is built for operators who want control without managing humans or living inside a CRM."

Enterprise Partnership With ElevenLabs

As part of the announcement, ConvoGPT confirmed a multi-year enterprise partnership with ElevenLabs, the global pioneer and market leader in AI voice technology. Through this agreement, ConvoGPT becomes the platform delivering ElevenLabs-powered AI employees built specifically for individual businesses, with customized voices, personalities, and conversational intelligence tailored per client.

"Voice is where trust is built or lost," said David. "ElevenLabs sets the global standard. This partnership allows us to deploy AI employees that sound human, act intelligently, and perform at scale."

Built for Operators, Not Dashboards

ConvoGPT OS is designed for founders, CEOs, and revenue leaders who prioritize execution over software theater. AI agents operate continuously in the background, while operators receive real-time intelligence only when action is required.

Early Access Waitlist Now Open

ConvoGPT is now accepting applications for a limited early-access waitlist for ConvoGPT OS. Access will be granted selectively to operators seeking to replace human sales and operational labor with autonomous AI employees.

Applications can be submitted at https://convogptos.ai.

About ConvoGPT

ConvoGPT is the leading AI employee replacement platform, enabling businesses to eliminate manual sales and operational labor through autonomous AI agents. Built for scale, speed, and control, ConvoGPT replaces human tasks across voice, messaging, follow-up, pipeline management, and deal execution.

Designed for operators, not dashboards, ConvoGPT deploys AI employees that work continuously in the background while providing real-time visibility and intelligence when it matters most.

Website: https://www.convogpt.ai

