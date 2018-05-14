Convoke Adds Complaints Management Feature to its Platform

Complaints Management

Convoke's complaints management system allows credit issuers to track and manage consumer complaints with their registered vendors. Unique features of the complaints management system include:

The ability for credit issuers and third party collectors to create, track, and report on complaints throughout the entire lifecycle of debt collection activities, allowing collaboration among all involved parties until final resolution. The new concept of teams, allowing the complaints team to work with other departments within the issuer, such as legal, vendor managers, and risk, while resolving complaints. A complete audit trail and robust reporting to assist in tracking the details of the complaints.

Auto Repossession

Enhancements have been made to Convoke's auto repossession functionality, expanding the communications channel between an issuer and its Repossession Network, along with the addition of other value-added features developed in partnership with Convoke's customers. With this latest release, Convoke offers a state-of-the-art recovery management system in the auto repossession market.

About Convoke

Convoke is a leader in SaaS solutions for the debt collection market. It enables credit issuers to comply with regulatory and internal requirements and manage and monitor debt collection activities for all third-parties. Convoke's online platform is a central, validated and persistent hub that records, organizes and stores information and activities, facilitates, tracks and automates interaction with third parties, and provides powerful auditing, management and reporting tools. Convoke is headquartered in Arlington, VA. For more information on Convoke, please visit www.convokesystems.com.

