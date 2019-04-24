Convoke Expands Advantages of Legal Data Groups

ARLINGTON, Va., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Convoke, a leader in SaaS solutions for the debt collection market, today announced the most recent software update to its debt collections compliance and management hub. Each year, Convoke develops and releases several updates to its platform to support its clients' evolving needs. This release includes updates to Data Groups, complaints, debt settlement functionality, as well as audio file support.

Data Groups Expansion for Legal Collections

The latest software release introduces nine new Data Groups that provide a window into additional collection actions performed by third party attorneys as part of the legal recovery process. New Data Groups include information about legal escalations, litigation milestones, discovery requests, counter claims, appeals, liens, levies, litigation appearances, and litigation motions. These Data Groups add to the already-unprecedented view into collections data that is offered by this feature.

"Convoke is excited about the Data Groups enhancements that we are offering to credit issuers as part of this release," said David Pauken, CEO at Convoke. "The increased visibility that we're providing into the legal collections process will improve customer care, collections, and aid in regulatory compliance in an increasingly complex industry."

Consumer Complaints

In response to the market's increasing desire to protect consumers against unfair treatment, Convoke has continued to expand its complaints feature, which helps credit issuers comply with regulatory requirements and improves the customer collection experience. This has led to an increase in adoption of this feature by Convoke's customers. This release includes enhancements to issuer exports and additional reporting options.

Debt Settlement Enhancements

Convoke has created new work queues to better support its debt settlement functionality. This allows for more efficient assignment, tracking, and reporting for the debt settlement workflow in Convoke. Consumer accounts in the debt settlement process are able to move to various queues, allowing for seamless cooperation between a credit issuer and a settlement agency throughout the settlement process.

Audio

Convoke has further developed its audio functionality, which gives credit issuers and third-party collectors the ability to upload audio files on to Convoke at the account level. The user is able to report on, download, and listen to audio files on Convoke, further strengthening credit issuer oversight of third-party telephone calls with consumers.

About Convoke

Convoke is a leader in SaaS solutions for the debt collection market. It enables credit issuers to comply with regulatory and internal requirements and manage and monitor debt collection activities for all third-parties, while maximizing recoveries and realizing material cost savings. Convoke's online platform is a central, validated and persistent hub that records, organizes and stores information and activities, facilitates, tracks and automates interaction with third parties, and provides powerful auditing, management and reporting tools. Convoke is headquartered in Arlington, VA. For more information on Convoke, please visit www.convokesystems.com.

