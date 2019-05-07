Convoke Named One of Virginia's Fastest Growing Companies for 2019

ARLINGTON, Va., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Convoke, a leader in SaaS solutions for the debt collection market, has been named one of Virginia's Fantastic 50 Companies by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce for the third year in a row. Virginia's Fantastic 50 award program is a signature event of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and is the only annual statewide award recognizing Virginia's fastest growing businesses.

"Convoke is proud of what our dedicated team of professionals has accomplished to bring information mobility and regulatory compliance solutions to the debt collection market," said David Pauken, CEO at Convoke. "The Commonwealth of Virginia and Arlington County have provided a favorable environment for the growth of our technology platform. We thank the Virginia Chamber of Commerce for the opportunity to once again be the recipient of this prestigious award."

To be eligible for the award, a company must be privately held with headquarters in Virginia, show revenues between $200,000 and $200 million, demonstrate positive revenue growth, and have positive net income in its most recent fiscal year. Companies are judged on four-year revenue history.

Convoke has added several updates to its platform this year, increasing its customers' ability to maximize debt recoveries while monitoring regulatory compliance in an increasingly complex industry.

About Convoke

Convoke is a leader in SaaS solutions for the debt collection market. It enables credit issuers to comply with regulatory and internal requirements and manage and monitor debt collection activities for all third-parties, while maximizing recoveries and realizing material cost savings. Convoke's online platform is a central, validated and persistent hub that records, organizes and stores information and activities, facilitates, tracks and automates interaction with third parties, and provides powerful auditing, management and reporting tools. Convoke is headquartered in Arlington, VA. For more information on Convoke, please visit www.convokesystems.com.

