Convoke Onboards Three New Credit Issuers

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Convoke, a leader in SaaS solutions for the debt collection market, today announced the most recent software update to its debt collections compliance and management hub. Each year, Convoke develops and releases several updates to its platform to support its clients' evolving needs. This release includes the onboarding of three new credit issuers, as well its continued development of existing functionality.

"We are pleased to begin supporting three additional major credit issuers on Convoke as part of this release," said Dave Pauken, CEO of Convoke. "Our increasing customer base and continuous platform enhancements are validation of the value that Convoke continues to deliver to the collections and recovery industry."

New Customer Onboarding

As part of its latest release, Convoke is proud to introduce the support of three new credit issuers, all of which are included in the top 20 largest banks in the United States. Convoke's continued market penetration demonstrates its relevance in providing solutions to the collections and recovery industry in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

Platform Enhancement

In response to current customer needs, Convoke has introduced numerous enhancements to existing functionality across its platform, including the streamlining of the complaints, debt settlement, and legal processes and reporting, in addition to further integration with credit issuer systems. These improvements to the platform will further assist credit issuers in their regulatory compliance efforts and the consumer experience in the debt recovery process.

About Convoke

Convoke is a leader in SaaS solutions for the debt collection market. It enables credit issuers to comply with regulatory and internal requirements and manage and monitor debt collection activities for all third-parties, while maximizing recoveries and realizing material cost savings. Convoke's online platform is a central, validated and persistent hub that records, organizes and stores information and activities, facilitates, tracks and automates interaction with third parties, and provides powerful auditing, management and reporting tools. Convoke is headquartered in Arlington, VA. For more information on Convoke, please visit www.convokesystems.com.

Contact

Convoke

Jeffrey Ochs, 571-858-4715

jochs@convokesystems.com

SOURCE Convoke

Related Links

http://www.convokesystems.com

