Convoke Releases Upgrades in Latest Software Version

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Convoke, a leader in SaaS solutions for the debt collection market, marks the end of another successful year by releasing the most recent software update to its debt collections compliance and management hub. The latest software release includes foundational changes to improve efficiency and platform enhancements to enable Convoke's customers to most efficiently meet their business needs, vendor oversight responsibilities, and regulatory compliance requirements. The latest software release is Convoke's fourth and final release of 2019, and further builds upon the rich and diverse functionality present in the Convoke platform.

"This has been one of our most productive years as a company," said Dave Pauken, CEO of Convoke. "With this year's release of multiple new features and functionality, Convoke is ready to meet the needs of its customers in an uncertain and complex regulatory environment. We look forward to meeting with our customers in the new year as we continue to collaborate and solve the challenges facing the collection industry."

Company Growth

To achieve outstanding results for its growing customer base, Convoke added software technology and customer support professionals during 2019, with plans for additional expansion of its staffing in 2020. Convoke was named one of Virginia's fastest growing companies earlier in 2019.

Upcoming Executive Summit

For the fifth consecutive year, Convoke is pleased to be hosting its January 2020 Executive Summit in Naples, Florida. This forum gives Convoke the opportunity to meet with the senior executives of its customers, and for the entire group to interact and share the collections and compliance challenges they face. This two-day summit allows Convoke and its customers to work together in both identifying and coming up with solutions for those challenges.

About Convoke

Convoke is a leader in SaaS solutions for the debt collection market. It enables credit issuers to comply with regulatory and internal requirements and manage and monitor debt collection activities for all third-parties, while maximizing recoveries and realizing material cost savings. Convoke's online platform is a central, validated and persistent hub that records, organizes and stores information and activities, facilitates, tracks and automates interaction with third parties, and provides powerful auditing, management and reporting tools. Convoke is headquartered in Arlington, VA. For more information on Convoke, please visit www.convokesystems.com.

