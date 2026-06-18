Convoy of Hope Expands Summer Feeding Program to Help Children Fight Summer Hunger

With over 20 million American children facing the summer grocery gap, Convoy of Hope scales its national distribution network to 420 partners

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most Americans think about hunger during the holidays. For millions of families, the hardest season is actually summer. When school ends, hunger doesn't pause.

As school districts nationwide close for summer break, the vital safety net of free and reduced-cost school nutrition programs abruptly vanishes. More than 20 million children in the United States rely on these daily school meals. When the school year ends, it leaves an immediate, devastating grocery gap for working households already strained by inflation, underemployment and high cost of living.

"During the school year, meals are provided. Then there's this gap," said a local program coordinator. "A lot of kids literally don't have a thing to eat in the summer. A large percentage are not getting what they need at home. It can be truly heartbreaking to watch."

Convoy of Hope is deploying an immediate response to this structural crisis through its rapidly scaling U.S. Children's Summer Feeding Initiative. By mobilizing a vast national network of local churches, schools and community partners, the organization is intervening directly to support families before they reach a breaking point.

The crisis hits rural and working-class communities especially hard, where families frequently live paycheck to paycheck.

"As parents, we will always put our kids first, but groceries are expensive, gas is expensive, everything is," said a mother receiving assistance.

Recalling past seasons of severe scarcity, she said, "There were times we only had macaroni noodles and I had to make spaghetti sauce out of ketchup packets. When you're worried that something isn't going to be there for your kid, and someone comes along and says, 'Hey, here's a little boost,' that is the ultimate."

"Convoy of Hope is helping communities respond to one of America's most overlooked seasonal family crises," said Hal Donaldson, president of Convoy of Hope. "When people go through hardship, that's a pivotal moment in their life. If people come along and show them kindness, it can change their perspective and give them hope that tomorrow can be better than today."

Convoy of Hope's Summer Feeding Program is tracking massive growth in their second year. In 2025, the program's initial rollout partnered with 219 organizations across seven states to serve more than 152,000 children. In 2026, Convoy of Hope is nearly doubling its operational footprint, expanding to 420 distribution partners operating through 60 regional hubs to feed 200,000 children.

Every week, Convoy of Hope's fleet delivers truckloads of specialized groceries to the hubs who then distribute to local pickup sites. These vital shipments contain a week's worth of shelf-stable grocery staples, well-balanced vegetables, fruits, chicken, pasta, protein bars, etc.

"We're a really small church; we would never be able to do any of these things without the support and supplies we get from Convoy," said a local program coordinator. "Now, children are receiving a bag of food each week filled with the nutrition they need. I see the smiles on their faces. All it takes is just for someone to reach out in kindness and say, 'We see you, and we want to be there for you.'"

To learn more about Convoy of Hope's Summer Feeding Program or find out how to support the summer response, visit ConvoyOfHope.org.

About Convoy of Hope Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization that serves vulnerable communities. By partnering with local churches, businesses, civic organizations, and government agencies, Convoy has strategically offered help and hope in more than 130 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served 350 million people and counting.

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SOURCE Convoy of Hope