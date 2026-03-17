From Despair to Dignity: Convoy of Hope Celebrates World Water Day by Bringing Clean Water to Communities in Need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This World Water Day, Convoy of Hope is highlighting the transforming power of clean water and hygiene through its global initiatives. While water covers 70% of the Earth's surface, only about 3% is freshwater, and less than 1% is actually accessible for human use. For millions, this scarcity is not just a statistic, it is a daily struggle for survival.

In the countryside of Sredets, Bulgaria, two young brothers, Todor and Stefanm grew up in a home without electricity or running water. While the city itself maintains a municipal water system for roughly 5,000 households, an estimated 1,700 people still lack access to clean water in their homes, often relying on nearby natural springs.

Convoy of Hope helped bridge this gap by building a community bathhouse, in partnership with a local church. For Todor and Stefan, the facility provided more than just hygiene. It provided their very first experience with a warm shower. Todor said the experience was like "a blessing pouring down his face" and described how showering washed away hidden weights of shame and sorrow.

Today, the brothers stand tall among their peers, their dignity restored through the simple gift of being clean.

Globally, the need for fresh, clean water remains one of the most pressing humanitarian challenges of our time. Convoy of Hope continues to work toward a world where every person has access to the resources they need to thrive.

The struggle for water stands in sharp contrast to consumption patterns in the West. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the average American household uses approximately 82 gallons of water per person per day at home. Convoy of Hope's mission is to ensure that while some have plenty, those with nothing are not forgotten.

"Stories from the field like that of these two brothers compel us to continue developing Convoy of Hope's clean water capabilities," said Dr. Heath Adamson, Convoy of Hope Executive Vice President of International Program. "By building a community bathhouse in Sredets, Bulgaria, Convoy of Hope was able to provide a basic necessity that many of us take for granted."

"This World Water Day we want to speak up about this dire need and the impact it has on women and girls around the world who spend about 250 million hours every single day just collecting and carrying water. Providing clean water close to their homes increases those girls' school attendance by 15%. Our goal is to return that time to them by bringing clean water and hygiene directly into their communities," said Adamson.

Through their Children's Feeding initiatives and specialized Field Teams, Convoy of Hope remains committed to turning dreams of a better future into a reality for more children like Todor and Stefan.

Global Water Access Statistics

General Access : 1 in 4 people (2.1 billion) globally lack access to safe drinking water.

: 1 in 4 people (2.1 billion) globally lack access to safe drinking water. Water Scarcity: Around 40% of the global population suffers from water scarcity and insecurity.

Around 40% of the global population suffers from water scarcity and insecurity. The Burden on Women: More than 1 billion women—over a quarter of the global female population—lack safely managed drinking water.

More than 1 billion women—over a quarter of the global female population—lack safely managed drinking water. Daily Labor: In more than 50 countries, women and girls spend 250 million hours per day collecting water, equaling more than three times the time spent by men and boys.

About Convoy of Hope Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization that serves vulnerable communities. By partnering with local churches, businesses, civic organizations, and government agencies, Convoy has strategically offered help and hope in more than 130 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served 350 million people and counting.

Media Contact

Ethan Forhetz

VP of Public Engagement, Convoy of Hope

417-851-4645

[email protected]

SOURCE Convoy of Hope