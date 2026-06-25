Convoy of Hope Responds to Deadly Venezuelan Earthquakes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global disaster relief organization, Convoy of Hope, is already on the ground responding to last night's catastrophic earthquakes which shook Venezuela and left more than 180 individuals dead and more than 1,500 injured. Officials expect these numbers to rise.

Convoy of Hope's teams are currently providing life-sustaining immediate relief, including food, water, and hot meals from mobile kitchens.

"Images of the devastation in Venezuela are heartbreaking," said Ethan Forhetz, Convoy of Hope's national spokesperson. "The loss of life is staggering. Convoy of Hope is currently working to deliver much needed essential relief supplies to survivors. As we distribute those life sustaining items, we give hope to people who are walking through unthinkable tragedy."

Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodríguez declared a national state of emergency as her country's infrastructure is compromised and the capital city of Caracas in crisis, the need for immediate humanitarian aid is critical. Seismologists classified the disaster as a "seismic doublet," an extremely rare phenomenon where two major earthquakes occur almost simultaneously, resulting in increased damage to housing and structures. These catastrophic tremors with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, rank among the strongest earthquakes to hit Venezuela in more than a century.

Survivors are still being pulled from the debris, families with missing loved ones are clinging to hope as rescue teams work around the clock, and Convoy of Hope is committed to help for the long haul.

Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization that serves vulnerable communities. By partnering with local churches, businesses, civic organizations, and government agencies, Convoy has strategically offered help and hope in more than 130 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served 350 million people and counting.

Media Contact:

Fabiana Boyce, Public Engagement Specialist

(417) 831-7955

[email protected]

SOURCE Convoy of Hope