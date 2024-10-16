Convoy of Hope Responds to Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton with Lifesaving Water from Niagara Bottling

Over 2 Million Bottles of Water Have Been Distributed to nearly 140,000 People in the Southeast U.S.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Convoy of Hope , the nonprofit faith-based humanitarian and disaster relief organization, has joined forces with Niagara Cares, the charitable division of Niagara Bottling, LLC, the family-run beverage company that has hydrated America since 1963, to provide lifesaving resources in response to the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton on the Southeast U.S. The partnership is providing critical aid and lifesaving support to affected communities, ensuring access to clean and safe drinking water.

Convoy of Hope Logo Niagara Bottling, LLC Logo

In response to these back-to-back storms, Convoy of Hope and Niagara have distributed over 2 million bottles of water, reaching nearly 140,000 people in 55 communities across North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia. Niagara has also made a significant financial contribution to enhance Convoy of Hope's capacity to reach affected areas and assist those affected by both hurricanes. The two organizations remain committed to providing ongoing assistance and are actively working to support as many people as possible.

"As Convoy of Hope responds to the two storms throughout the Southeast, our partnership with Niagara is as important as ever," said Ethan Forhetz, vice president of public engagement at Convoy of Hope. "For many individuals, access to running water is unavailable, making bottles of clean drinking water essential for survival. Thanks to incredible partners like Niagara, we are able to deliver that water to hurricane survivors in five states."

Since 2005, Niagara Cares and Convoy of Hope have provided aid around the world in response to natural and man-made disasters such as wildfires, tornadoes, earthquakes and hurricanes by providing safe, clean water to affected communities. Convoy of Hope awarded Niagara the 2022 Global Impact Award for their tireless and around-the-clock efforts. Niagara Cares has long been committed to uplifting and supporting communities in need, especially in times of disaster.

"Our hearts go out to the families and communities devastated by Hurricane Helene and Milton, and we are humbled to play a role in providing relief. At Niagara, we understand that access to clean and hydrating water can be the difference between life and death in times of crisis," said Ann Canela, director of corporate giving at Niagara Bottling. "Our partnership with Convoy of Hope allows us to provide crucial support to communities in need. Together, we are not just delivering water; we are restoring hope and helping families begin the long journey of recovery."

To help assist Hurricane Helene victims and support Convoy of Hope's efforts on the ground, please visit their Relief Fund: Donate to Disaster Services | Convoy of Hope .

Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization that serves vulnerable communities. By partnering with local churches, businesses, civic organizations and government agencies, Convoy has strategically offered help and hope in more than 130 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served 250 million people and counting.

Niagara Cares is the heart of what we do and who we are at Niagara Bottling. For more than 60 years, we have been making a difference for our Team Members, consumers and communities through philanthropic giving, volunteering, water donations and disaster relief. As a family-owned business, we are committed to creating meaningful change for our communities through a spirit of giving back both big and small. For more information, visit niagarawater.com/niagara-cares .

Niagara Bottling, LLC has been family owned and operated since 1963. Headquartered in Diamond Bar, Calif., Niagara operates bottling facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. As a leading U.S. beverage manufacturer, Niagara Bottling works closely with some of the largest retailers, grocers, club and convenience stores throughout the country. Niagara produces a variety of beverages including bottled water, sparkling, vitamin and flavored water, teas, sports drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, protein drinks and non-dairy milk products. For more information, visit www.niagarawater.com .

Media Contact

Marvin Roca Jr.

[email protected]

SOURCE Niagara Bottling