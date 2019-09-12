CONVOYER debuts Veteran-supported travel accompaniment service

CONVOYER developed a streamlined platform for screening and pairing its network of military veterans with travelers needing to ease challenges that come with modern day travel. After booking with CONVOYER, trips are monitored by CONVOYER personnel, and family members receive trip-status updates of their loved one's journey while the Convoyer (the military veteran service provider) is on the ground to help lead their client(s) throughout their journey.

"It's very comforting to know that someone with Michael's training and professionalism is there for you, always looking out for your needs and safety. That reassurance really helps you relax and simply enjoy the experience of traveling."

- Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Traveling Clients

CONVOYER is providing service throughout the United States. Services include travel accompaniment by train, flight, rideshare, and more. Trips can range from hourly to multi-day travel. The company's founders were motivated by challenges they saw in their own families, arranging travel for those that require travel assistance. As the Baby Boomer generation retires, living exceedingly longer and more active lives, the founders saw the need for accompanied travel. CONVOYER is not a security company nor a medical company, it is a unique offering that can bring a client, young or old, an individual or group, a sense of confidence, direction and resilience throughout a journey.

CONVOYER's founders understood the training, professionalism and discipline of their Marines were what families were seeking. Demand did not only come from their own families - businesses were also demanding it. Retirement communities, travel agents and other family-oriented consultants are increasingly in need of additional support for their clients, but armed security and traveling nurses or doctors were not always necessary or desired by their clients.

Founded, owned and operated by Marine Officer veterans, CONVOYER's mission is to empower individuals and families to travel and create memories with confidence and create rewarding opportunities for veterans.

