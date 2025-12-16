Convr AI® Deploys Agentic AI Workflows, Advancing Autonomous Underwriting

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agentic AI workflows are advancing the world of underwriting at Convr AI®, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) company serving commercial P&C insurance organizations with its AI-powered underwriting workbench. The company has built referral, financial analyst, and underwriting authority workflow agents into the platform for customers. The pre-built templates enable more autonomous decisioning for underwriting team members.

"Agentic AI reduces friction across the underwriting process," said John Stammen, Chief Executive Officer at Convr. "The agents make moves that work for you autonomously to drive a quicker submission through quote that enable you to write more business, faster."

Convr's template library with pre-built starter prompts enable underwriting team members to build a workflow without being a prompt engineer. They can tailor the starter prompts as well; they simply need some basic underwriting experience to be able to deploy them.

One example is Convr's referral agent, which automatically generates a referral summary – looking at exposures, losses, and limits, etc. The Referral Agent informs the user whether the submission is within appetite, or if it requires a referral. Users can choose to give the agent more agency as well.

"You can actually give the agent more agency to make the referral," said Harish Neelamana, Co-Founder and President at Convr. "You can drive the declination process without stepping into it and you can make corrections on your initial clearance and triage. Those are all templates that are built into the Convr platform."

"Unlike traditional automation tools that wait for user commands . . . Agentic AI workflows proactively gather data, flag risks, fill forms and recommend actions – operating much like a digital team member within the workbench," said Stammen.

This historical marker for Convr is a win for commercial insurance and is a pivotal moment as we advance commercial insurance, accelerating the industry's shift from manual processes to intelligent, technology-driven underwriting.

