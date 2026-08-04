Convr® Closes Underwriting Loop with d3 Desk: Rate, Quote, and Bind from Inside the AI Workbench

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Convr®, the company that invented the AI-native commercial underwriting workbench, today announced the strategic positioning of d3 Desk, the rating and quoting engine inside its Convr AI Underwriting Workbench. The d3 Desk module gives commercial P&C carriers and MGAs a single environment to rate risks, generate quotes, and initiate bind, eliminating the workflow gaps that have historically forced underwriters to jump between systems.

For years, commercial underwriters have relied on disconnected tools to move from submission to bind. The fragmentation slows decisioning, introduces re-keying errors, and adds operational friction confounding scale. By incorporating rate and quote natively inside the Convr AI Underwriting Workbench — with API integrations to any partner system even manual spreadsheets — d3 Desk completes the binding process with a new industry level of productivity.

"Our customers have been asking for one thing consistently . . . close the loop," said John Stammen, Chief Executive Officer at Convr. "They love what we do upstream with intake and risk analysis, but the moment an underwriter has to leave the workbench to rate or quote, the productivity gains are diluted, but d3 Desk solves that. Underwriting teams can now move from a submission landing in their inbox to a quote being delivered without ever leaving our workbench."

Built for the reality of commercial underwriting

Unlike consumer or small-commercial rating engines, d3 Desk is designed for complexity. The engine handles multi-line, multi-state, and multi-coverage scenarios, accommodates carrier-specific rating logic, and supports the kind of underwriter judgment that commercial submissions require. Quotes generated through d3 Desk are grounded in Convr's Risk Context Engine — a foundation that combines a 161-million-entity data lake, a commercial P&C schema continuously refined since 2016, a knowledge graph that validates every data point, and a domain ontology built specifically for commercial insurance.

That grounding matters. AI-driven rating is only as reliable as the data it uses to reason. d3 Desk's outputs are explainable, traceable, and consistent with the underwriting guidelines a carrier has built into the platform.

Bind through any partner System

While d3 Desk handles rate and quote natively, it is intentionally open at the bind stage. Carriers can connect d3 Desk via API to their existing policy administration system (PAS), whether that is a major core platform, a cloud-native PAS, or a homegrown solution. This approach gives carriers the speed of an integrated workbench without forcing them to replace systems they already rely on.

SOURCE Convr