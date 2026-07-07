Crestwell Underwriters Expands New Partnership with Convr® to Modernize Commercial Underwriting

CHICAGO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Convr®, the leading underwriting workbench for commercial insurance organizations, offering a modular platform that streamlines underwriting workflows from submission to decision, today announced an expanded partnership with Crestwell Underwriters, a provider of specialty property insurance programs designed for condominium and homeowners associations.

Crestwell Underwriters originally approached Convr to address a familiar challenge across commercial P&C underwriting: a manual, time-intensive submission process that pulled experienced underwriters away from higher-value risk decisions. The company began with Convr's Intake module to automate and streamline its submission workflow.

"Crestwell Underwriters first saw value in Convr's Intake module and recognized that Convr could help eliminate submissions that didn't meet our risk appetite and reduce the need for manual review by an underwriter," said Paul DiFrancesco, Chief Underwriting Officer at Crestwell Underwriters.

The partnership has since expanded. Crestwell Underwriters now leverages both Convr Intake and Convr Scores, gaining a more complete view of each submission and a faster path from data to decision.

"Crestwell Underwriters is primed to take their underwriting to the next level through the power of Convr," said John Stammen, Chief Executive Officer at Convr. "What sets Crestwell apart is their willingness to challenge the status quo and envision the best approach to commercial underwriting."

By combining Intake and Scores, Crestwell Underwriters has placed their organization in a position to process more business, focus their underwriters on the risks that truly fit their appetite, and deliver faster, more consistent decisions to their broker partners.

About Convr Intake and Scores

Intake ingests, splits, classifies, extracts and prioritizes precise data from structured and unstructured documents including: PDF, Excel, Word, and emails to automate and streamline clearance and loss analysis workflows.

Scores helps underwriters evaluate and prioritize submissions to ensure quoted business fits their risk appetite.

"This is exactly the kind of forward-thinking partnership we built Convr to support, and we're proud to be on this journey with them," said Stammen.

SOURCE Convr