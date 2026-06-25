Convr® Makes the Industry's Only Commercial P&C Risk Context Engine Available to AI Agents via Model Context Protocol (MCP)

CHICAGO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An underwriter reviewing a $40M manufacturing submission can now ask their AI assistant — Microsoft Copilot, Claude, or any compatible agent, "What are the key risk characteristics on this account and how does it compare to similar risks?" and get an answer grounded in Convr's commercial P&C Risk Context Engine (RCE). That includes exposure profile, prior losses, peer benchmarks, and classification, all traceable to source.

Convr® has added support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the open standard that lets AI agents call external systems as tools, making the RCE the industry's only commercial P&C knowledge graph and semantic ontology purpose-built for underwriting — available to any MCP-compatible AI system.

What underwriters can now do from inside their AI agent of choice:

Triage new submissions against carrier appetite

Pull exposure summaries, prior-loss context, and peer benchmarks mid-conversation with a broker

Validate classifications and surface missing information before binding

Ground AI-drafted quote rationale, declination letters, and referral memos in RCE data the underwriter can trace

Because the RCE is calibrated against real commercial P&C submissions and refined in production across carriers, MGAs, and brokers, every response carries the same grounding and traceability as work done directly in the Convr Underwriting Workbench.

"Underwriting decisions are only as good as the context behind them, and the best source of commercial P&C insurance context is the Convr Risk Context Engine," said Harish Neelamana, Founder, President and Chief Product Officer at Convr. "With MCP, an underwriter can stay in Microsoft Copilot, Claude, or whichever AI agent their carrier has standardized on, and the RCE meets them there — with the same grounded, traceable intelligence they'd get inside the Convr Underwriting Workbench. The decision gets made faster, with better context, and the underwriter never has to leave the tool they're already in."

Availability

MCP connectivity is available to Convr Underwriting Workbench customers. Carriers, MGAs, and brokers interested in learning more can visit convr.com or contact a Convr representative.

SOURCE Convr