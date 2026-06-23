Convr® Delivers AI Underwriting Across Guidewire, Duck Creek, Sapiens, and Beyond

CHICAGO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Convr®, the leading AI Underwriting Workbench for commercial property and casualty (P&C) insurance, today affirmed its commitment to a core-system-agnostic architecture that delivers AI-powered underwriting across every major policy administration platform including Guidewire, Duck Creek, Sapiens, and other core systems used by carriers and MGAs worldwide.

The announcement comes as commercial insurance organizations confront a difficult modernization reality: the speed of AI is accelerating, but core system replacement cycles remain measured in years, not months. Carriers and MGAs cannot afford to wait for a full core system transformation before deploying AI in underwriting, and they cannot afford to be locked into AI tools that work with only one platform. Convr's architecture is designed expressly for this moment, bringing AI-powered intake, enrichment, classification, scoring, and agentic decisioning to underwriting teams without disrupting their existing systems of record.

Built to integrate, not to replace

Convr's AI Underwriting Workbench is purpose-built as a modular layer that integrates with, not in place of, a carrier's existing system architecture. Through modern APIs, configurable data exchanges, and a flexible integration framework, Convr's platform connects with the major commercial insurance ecosystems, including:

Guidewire

Duck Creek

Sapiens

Legacy and proprietary systems

Convr's integration approach is grounded in the same proprietary commercial P&C ontology that powers the rest of the workbench, allowing the platform to translate between data models, classification schemas, and exposure structures across systems. The result: underwriters get a unified, AI-powered submission experience regardless of which core platform sits behind it.

"Underwriting transformation cannot wait for core system transformation," said John Stammen, Chief Executive Officer at Convr. "Our customers run on every major platform in the industry, and they need AI that works with what they already have. We built Convr from day one to be the connective tissue between underwriting intelligence and core systems, not a replacement for either."

Availability

Convr's Underwriting Workbench and powerful Risk Context Engine is available today for carriers and MGAs operating on any major commercial insurance core system. Organizations interested in learning more can visit convr.com or contact a Convr representative.

SOURCE Convr