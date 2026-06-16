Convr® Partners with Property Guardian to Bring Advanced Wildfire Intelligence Directly into the AI Underwriting Workbench

CHICAGO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Convr®, the leading AI company serving commercial insurance organizations with its modular underwriting workbench, today announced a strategic partnership with Property Guardian, the wildfire risk analytics platform from Green Shield Holdings. Through the agreement, Property Guardian's property-level wildfire intelligence will be available directly within the Convr AI Underwriting Workbench, giving underwriters the data they need to confidently select, price, and monitor wildfire-exposed risks without interrupting their workflow.

Wildfires have become one of the most consequential and fastest-evolving perils in property insurance, reshaping appetite, capacity, and pricing across the western United States and beyond. Underwriters increasingly need transparent, defensible, property-level wildfire data to write business in exposed markets, rather than declining accounts or relying on generic regional risk scores. By integrating Property Guardian into Convr's workbench, customers gain a unified view of submission data, enriched business intelligence, and wildfire-specific risk insights, all in one place.

What the partnership delivers

Convr's Property Guardian users can expect:

Property-level wildfire risk insights — including structure, parcel, community, and regional analytics — surfaced inline within Convr submissions

Access to Property Guardian's analytics, built on exclusive data partnerships with leading wildfire modeling and imagery providers

Faster, more defensible underwriting decisions in wildfire-exposed markets, with the ability to expand appetite into accounts that might otherwise have been declined for lack of clarity

Reduced reliance on costly in-person loss control inspections

A unified workflow that combines Convr's intake, enrichment, classification, and decisioning capabilities incorporating Property Guardian's specialized wildfire analytics

"Wildfire risk has fundamentally changed how property underwriters need to think about selection and pricing, and our customers have been clear that they want trusted wildfire intelligence available at the point of decision, not three tabs away," said John Stammen, CEO at Convr. "Property Guardian brings the depth of wildfire science, modeling, and expertise that complements the Convr AI Underwriting Workbench. Together, we're giving underwriters the clarity to write more business confidently in some of the most challenging markets in the country."

"Convr is transforming how commercial insurance organizations move from submission intake to underwriting decision, and this partnership brings Property Guardian's wildfire intelligence directly into that workflow," said Pat Blandford, Founder & CEO of Property Guardian. "Wildfire-exposed business does not have to be an automatic decline. With the right property-level data, underwriters can better understand risk, identify where mitigation and resilience matter, and make faster, more defensible decisions. Together with Convr, we're helping carriers and MGAs bring greater clarity, consistency, and confidence to one of the industry's most challenging perils."

The integration is available to Convr customers immediately. Carriers and MGAs interested in learning more can visit convr.com or contact their Convr representative.

SOURCE Convr