CONX Corp. Announces Final Tender Offer Results

LITTLETON, Colo., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CONX Corp. (Nasdaq: CONX) (the "Company" or "CONX") announced today the final results of its previously announced tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase up to 2,120,269 of its shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Class A Common Stock"), at a purchase price of $10.598120 per share. The Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on April 29, 2024 (the "Expiration Date").

Based upon information provided by Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the depositary for the Tender Offer, a total of 1,941,684 shares of Class A Common Stock were validly tendered and not properly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Date. All shares of Class A Common Stock validly tendered and not properly withdrawn were accepted for purchase for a total cost of approximately $20,578,200, excluding fees and expenses related to the Tender Offer, which will be released from the Company's trust account, established to hold the proceeds of the Company's initial public offering and certain other funds, to be distributed to tendering shareholders. Such shares of Class A Common Stock represent approximately 91.6% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock as of April 29, 2024. Payment for the shares of Class A Common Stock accepted for purchase will be made promptly.

The Tender Offer was made in connection with the Company's previously announced transaction (the "Transaction") with EchoStar Real Estate Holding L.L.C., a Colorado limited liability company ("Seller"), with respect to the sale and lease back of certain property in Littleton, Colorado, comprising the corporate headquarters of DISH Wireless (the "Property"), which is expected to close on May 1, 2024.

About CONX Corp.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company incorporated in Nevada on August 26, 2020, whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Subsequent to the completion of the Transaction, CONX anticipates to grow through acquisition opportunities, including, but not limited to, disruptive technologies and infrastructure assets to maximize its ability to drive shareholder value.

