COO, LeNae Goolsby, Reverses Her Age, Says Everyone Can Do the Same

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LeNae Goolsby, Cofounder/COO of Infinite Health Integrative Medicine Center, has defied the conventional aging process, successfully reversing her biological age by 8 years. According to her most recent biological age test, while her chronological age is 52, her cellular age is just 44—a feat she achieved despite not being fully strict with her health regimen. "This is pretty good, considering I do like the cocktails," Goolsby admits with a smile. "Imagine what it would be like if I cut out alcohol and got back on the Peloton!"

Goolsby's personal story highlights the transformative power of the integrative health and regenerative medicine programs offered at Infinite Health IMC. But her journey is not unique; it's part of a broader trend observed at Infinite Health. On average, patient partners at Infinite Health have reversed their biological age by 11 years, with some achieving a reversal of up to 20 years.

"Longevity is not just about living longer; it's about living healthier, happier, and stronger," Goolsby explains. "At Infinite Health, we've developed a comprehensive, bio-individualized approach that addresses both the physical, mental, and emotional aspects of aging. "Our programs are designed to optimize health at every level, helping our patient partners to turn back the clock and live their best lives."

Infinite Health's success stories are rooted in its peer-reviewed and evidence-based health optimization program and cutting-edge regenerative medicine. By targeting and reversing cellular damage, the center's programs provide a scientifically backed pathway to age reversal and overall health optimization.

For those interested in exploring this life-changing opportunity, Infinite Health offers consultations that can help them achieve a healthier, younger self. "Anyone, regardless of their current health status, can take proactive steps to begin to mitigate and, in many cases, actually reverse physiologic aging at Infinite Health IMC," Goolsby says.

About Infinite Health Integrative Medicine Center:

Infinite Health Integrative Medicine Center is a leading provider of regenerative medicine and comprehensive bio-individualized health optimization services. Located in New Orleans and Lake Charles, LA, with a national telehealth presence, Infinite Health IMC is dedicated to helping patients achieve optimal health through innovative, personalized treatment plans that address both the physical and emotional aspects of aging and health.

