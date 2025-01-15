COOFANDY Extends Support to Those Impacted by Wildfires in Southern California

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the devastating wildfires affecting Southern California, COOFANDY, a designer brand specializing in modern men's essentials, has partnered with several apparel brands, including EKOUAER, AVIDLOVE, Zeagoo, Arshiner, and PINSPARK, to actively support local charitable organizations. Together, these brands have donated nearly 10,000 essential clothing items for men, women, and children to aid those affected by the wildfires. This initiative highlights their dedication to community support during this challenging time.

COOFANDY, EKOUAER, AVIDLOVE, Zeagoo, Arshiner, and PINSPARK Extends Support to Those Impacted by Wildfires in Southern California

In addition, COOFANDY, EKOUAER, and Zeagoo are launching clothing aid campaigns through their websites and social media platforms, specifically targeting individuals affected by the wildfires. Those unable to receive in-person donations can submit assistance requests via dedicated online forms, with the brands coordinating direct shipments to approved applicants.

Beyond participating in these collective efforts, EKOUAER, COOFANDY, Zeagoo, Arshiner, and PINSPARK are also providing clothing donations to its industry partners affected by the wildfires. COOFANDY is actively seeking partnerships with more organizations and individuals in need of assistance, in addition to its current outreach efforts. The brand is ready to collaborate with charities, associations, NGOs, and dedicated individuals working tirelessly to aid those impacted by the wildfires. They invite any charitable organizations or individuals in need of support to contact them at: [email protected]

At the core of COOFANDY's values is a strong commitment to social responsibility and community support. In times of crisis, the brand believes in the power of unity to help rebuild lives. As the situation evolves, COOFANDY remains attentive and responsive to the community's needs. The brand is hopeful that through collective efforts, the resilience and strength of those affected will lead to recovery and healing in the aftermath of the wildfires.

