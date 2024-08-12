Coohom Showcases Cutting-Edge 3D Design and Visualization Software at IWF Atlanta 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coohom, a leading global cloud-based 3D design and visualization software, is showing its latest innovation in the International Woodworking Fair (IWF) 2024, held from August 6-9 in Atlanta. In recent years, with the increasing demand for home renovations and interior design, particularly in kitchen, bath and closets spaces as well as customized designs, Coohom has introduced a series of new features and updates for these areas. These enhancements further improve work efficiency and design quality for designers, manufacturers, and retailers.

Coohom team

Innovative Features and Upgraded Service on Coohom

At IWF, Coohom will be unveiling a range of advanced features designed to streamline the interior design process and enhance creativity. Highlights include:

Complete Floor Planning with Smart AI Decorator : Simplifies the design process, allowing for effortless customization and creativity.

: Simplifies the design process, allowing for effortless customization and creativity. Lightning-Speed Photorealistic Rendering : Up to 16K resolution, enabling users to create high-quality, detailed visuals in minutes. Includes 4K & 8K (360 walkthrough) capabilities.

: Up to resolution, enabling users to create high-quality, detailed visuals in minutes. Includes & (360 walkthrough) capabilities. Extensive Parametric Models : Offers a wide range of cabinets, wardrobes, and more, ensuring versatile design options.

: Offers a wide range of cabinets, wardrobes, and more, ensuring versatile design options. Immersive AR Capability : Provides a full 720-degree virtual tour, creating a captivating experience for clients.

: Provides a full 720-degree virtual tour, creating a captivating experience for clients. Auto-Generated Construction Drawings : Easily transition from 3D designs to 2D drawings, with support for formats like DWG, JPG, and PDF.

: Easily transition from 3D designs to 2D drawings, with support for formats like DWG, JPG, and PDF. Industry 4.0 Interface : Seamlessly integrates design data into CAD/CAM/ERP platforms, enhancing overall workflow efficiency.

: Seamlessly integrates design data into CAD/CAM/ERP platforms, enhancing overall workflow efficiency. Online Kitchen, Bath and Closets Design : A native cloud-based application, accessed through a browser, with strong system compatibility for convenient use anytime, anywhere.

: A native cloud-based application, accessed through a browser, with strong system compatibility for convenient use anytime, anywhere. Free Floor Plan Maker : Free registration with on-demand subscription, making it more affordable.

: Free registration with on-demand subscription, making it more affordable. Exceptional Customer Support: Local support is always available, with experts ready to solve your queries.

Streamline & Automate Your Workflow with Coohom

Coohom's Kitchen & Bath design features are essential for designers, manufacturers, and retailers, offering both simplicity and power. The platform streamlines complex design tasks, featuring thousands of parametric models for cabinets, appliances, accessories, and more. It also includes a smart AI decorator, providing continuous inspiration and making it easy for designers to create stunning and functional spaces.

"Coohom is a cloud-based 3D design and visualization software, and with over 1 million models in the Coohom library, we understand the pain points in designing, implementing, and decorating a home. Coohom helps designers render fast and realistically, offering the best designs to clients. This boosts sales success and revenue for design companies, individuals, and related industries," says Cook Liao, Commercial VP of Coohom.

Spotlight on Kitchen, Bath and Closets Design Trends

As part of its showcase, Coohom will present the latest trends in kitchen, bath and closets design, areas that are increasingly becoming focal points in home renovations and new builds. Some of the key trends include:

Sustainability and Smart Technology: Homeowners are increasingly prioritizing eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient appliances. Coohom offers over 1 million model options, including sustainable elements, helping designers meet the growing demand for green design.

Minimalist Aesthetics: Clean lines, neutral palettes, and functional layouts continue to dominate kitchen, bath and closets spaces. Coohom's platform provides a variety of minimalist design models, materials, and templates, allowing designers to create sleek, modern environments.

Personalization and Customization: As consumers seek unique and personalized spaces, Coohom offers custom designs, including kitchen and bath, closets, cabinetry, countertops, fixtures, and more. This enables designers to tailor each project to their client's specific tastes and preferences.

About Coohom

Coohom, a leading global cloud-based, all-in-one 3D design and visualization software, empowers designers and businesses to design a professional project in minutes, and get photo-realistic 3D visualizations in seconds. effortlessly bring ideas to life, streamline processes and improve conversion.

For more product information: https://www.coohom.com/

Schedule a demo here: https://www.coohom.com/b2b/schedule-a-demo

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Coohom Inc.