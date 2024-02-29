Cook & Boardman Acquires Lanmor Services, Inc.

Company continues nationwide total opening solutions expansion

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group LLC ("Cook & Boardman" or "C&B"), the leading specialty distributor of commercial entry solutions and systems integration services has announced the acquisition of Lanmor Services, Inc and Lanmor Services of Nevada, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2000, Lanmor Services provides a wide variety of commercial access solutions including electronic access control products, automatic operators, security systems, commercial steel doors & frames, wood doors, solution design and installation. Lanmor proudly serves Arizona, California, Nevada, and New Mexico.

"Lanmor is a great example of our commitment to providing customers with a fully comprehensive opening solution. We are thrilled to welcome Kip and his team to the Cook & Boardman family of companies," said David Eisner, Chief Executive Officer of C&B."

"Lanmor has earned customer's respect and loyalty by providing high touch communication, unprecedented service along with dedicated project management teams and highly skilled, cross trained technicians," noted company President, Kip Cunningham. "We are excited to join Cook & Boardman. Adding our 20+ years of combined security integrator experience along with the synergies of the 2 businesses, Cook & Boardman will further as the nation's fastest growing providers of integrated security solutions."

The company will continue to operate under the Lanmor name and customer contacts will remain unchanged as a result of the acquisition.

Platinum Equity acquired a majority interest in Cook & Boardman in 2023. Littlejohn & Co., LLC remains a significant minority shareholder. Lanmor represents C&B's second acquisition under Platinum Equity's ownership.

About Cook & Boardman Group

Cook & Boardman is one of the leading specialty distributors of commercial doors, frames & hardware, electronic access control equipment and specialty (Division 10) products. The company is also one of the nation's largest and fastest growing providers of integrated security solutions - including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low voltage cabling, audio/visual and managed information technology products.

The company serves non-residential and multi-family markets including the commercial, education, government, healthcare, office and hospitality sectors from more than 70 locations across 23 states and nationwide through its ecommerce portal at www.cookandboardman.com .

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $47 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 50 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 28 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 450 acquisitions.

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC:

Littlejohn & Co. is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in growing middle-market industrial and services companies that can benefit from Littlejohn's 25+ years of operational and sector expertise. With approximately $8 billion in regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.

