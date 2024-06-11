Cook Banh Mi Burgers with Veal, Discover Delicious

Free cooking class hosted with Homemade.com on June 18th

UTICA, N.Y., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Veal, Discover Delicious on June 18 for their next online free class in the veal cooking technique series. Add another star player to your summer burger roster: the Veal Banh Mi Burger. Veal has a delicate, mild flavor that is a perfect canvas for the quick pickled vegetables, cilantro, and spicy Sriracha aioli on this burger. Cook along with us! You won't want to miss this one. Register for the class at homemadecooking.com .

Veal, Discover Delicious is proud to partner with HomemadeCooking.com to offer consumers free livestream cooking classes in 2024. Launched in 2020 by Chef Joel Gamoran, Homemade quickly became the go-to source for at-home culinary learning. With studios located in Seattle, Washington, the Homemade team taught over 550,000 students across the globe in 2022.

About Veal, Discover Delicious:

Veal, Discover Delicious is an invitation for consumers to discover Veal as a protein option. Veal is a traditional meal that is classically known in fancy, Italian and white table restaurants. The brand was developed with this in mind to encourage consumers to cook Veal in the comfort of their own homes. Veal, Discover Delicious is a subcontractor to the Meat Institute - contractor to The Beef Checkoff.

About The Beef Checkoff:

The Beef Checkoff was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national Checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

