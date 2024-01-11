Cook Children's Awarded Two Honors for Excellence in Patient Care

Cook Children's Pediatric ICU Earns Silver Beacon Award, While Medical Center Receives 2023 Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award® in Patient Experience – Ranks Top 5% in National Patient Satisfaction

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook Children's is honored to receive two important awards, showcasing our dedication to providing excellent patient care. The Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) has been presented with the Silver Beacon Award for Excellence by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN), while the institution as a whole has earned the 2023 Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award® for outstanding dedication to patient experience.

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Cook Children's Health Care System is 8,000+ dedicated team members strong, passionately caring for over 1.5 million patient encounters each year.
Acknowledging Cook Children's commitment to patient satisfaction, the 2023 Press Ganey Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award® places our medical center in the top 5% of health care providers nationwide.

In acknowledging the tireless efforts of all teams involved, Megan Chavez, Vice President of Cook Children's Experience, highlights the dedication that led to this achievement.

"An award of this magnitude is only achieved through the dedicated efforts of our teams," says Chavez. "This is an award for all of our teams. What happens in the hospital is very much informed by what our families experience at the doctor's office, in the emergency room, urgent cares, at home and through their health plan."

Press Ganey, a global leader in health care experience solutions, collaborates with more than 41,000 health care facilities to enhance overall safety, quality, and experience of care. Patrick T. Ryan, CEO, and chairman at Press Ganey highlights Cook Children's as a "top-performing leader in health care," emphasizing our commitment to delivering exceptional patient care.

Meanwhile, the AACN's Silver Beacon Award for Excellence recognizes Cook Children's PICU for its effective approach to policies, procedures, and processes, including strong engagement of staff and key stakeholders.

Terry Davis, President of AACN, commends the exemplary efforts of PICU caregivers for consistently exceeding the high standards set forth by the Beacon Award for Excellence.

"These dedicated health care professionals join other members of the exceptional community of nurses who set the standard for optimal patient care," Davis said. "The Beacon Award for Excellence recognizes caregivers in stellar units whose consistent and systematic approach to evidence-based care optimizes patient outcomes. Units that receive this national recognition serve as role models to others on their journey to excellent patient and family care."

"At Cook Children's Medical Center, we strive to provide excellent patient care and the silver-level Beacon Award reflects our commitment to strong leadership, staff engagement, effective communication, using evidence-based practices, and demonstrating quality outcomes," said Cheryl Petersen, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Cook Children's. "These are all part of our Promise to improve the well-being of every child we care for and in the communities we serve."

The combined acknowledgment from Press Ganey and AACN further underscores Cook Children's unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional health care experiences. In alignment with our guiding Promise, we solidify our position as a leader in patient care, ensuring that every child's life is treated as sacred and improved through our compassionate and innovative approach.

