Cook Compression Wins Multi-Year Valve Service Contract from ISAB Refinery

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook Compression®, part of Dover Precision Components and Dover (NYSE: DOV), has been awarded a multi-year contract by ISAB S.r.l, a part of Lukoil Oil Company, to provide technical support, reconditioning and upgrades for reciprocating compressor valves and actuators. The contract encompasses support for 27 reciprocating compressors in the ISAB Sud and Nord refinery sites in Syracuse, Italy, on the island of Sicily.

To support the rapid reconditioning requirements of the contract, and to offer similar services to other refineries in the region, Cook Compression has opened a satellite service facility in Sicily.

"Our new service center demonstrates Cook Compression's commitment to building lasting partnerships with its customers," said Dean Lewis, Cook Compression VP Aftermarket, Europe & Russia. "We look forward to growing our relationship with ISAB as we apply our expertise to minimize their equipment downtime and enhance compressor performance."

With rigorous inspection and best-in-class procedures and quality replacement components, the Cook valve reconditioning process returns valves to original specifications and as-new performance. Cook Compression also has the application knowledge and technical expertise to recommend valve upgrades for improved reliability and efficiency. Highly qualified in-house engineering teams optimize valves for the end user's specific operating conditions, applying a range of proven designs. From the creation of the original radiused-disc Manley® valve to the extreme reliability of the patented MOPPET® valve, Cook has pioneered developments in valve designs and materials that yield meaningful improvements in performance.

The Cook Compression global service portfolio also includes reconditioning, replacements and upgrades for compressor sealing components, packing cases, pistons, rods and cylinders, providing proven solutions for emissions management and equipment optimization.

The Sicily service facility successfully passed its ISAB audit this past spring, and in May, Cook Compression celebrated the grand opening with key customer contacts. The facility has room to expand its capabilities in support of the region's compressor service, repair and upgrade needs.

About Cook Compression:

Cook Compression® provides engineered solutions to increase reciprocating compressor reliability and performance, offering components, repairs, field mechanical services and turnkey project management. High-quality compressor valves, packing cases, packing rings, piston rings, rider bands, oil wipers, pistons, piston rods, cylinders and liners are backed by the services and systems to install, control, monitor, maintain and repair them. Cook Compression is a major global presence, with manufacturing centers, repair facilities and technical sales representatives around the world. Cook Compression is part of Dover Precision Components, an integrated provider of performance-critical solutions for rotating and reciprocating machinery. Additional information is available at www.cookcompression.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

Dover Precision Components Contact:

Krista Betts, Marketing Communications Manager

+1 262 506 3084

kbetts@doverprecision.com

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

agaliuk@dovercorp.com

SOURCE Dover Corporation

Related Links

http://www.dovercorporation.com

