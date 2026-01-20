COOK COUNTY COURT SERVICE DEPUTIES JOIN TEAMSTERS

Workers in Illinois Choose Teamsters Local 700 for Strong Representation

LOMBARD, Ill., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 800 court service deputies in Cook County, Ill., have voted to join Teamsters Local 700. The unit spans the entirety of Cook County and includes deputies working across 12 locations.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have the Cook County court deputies flying under the Teamsters Local 700 banner," said Ramon Williams, President of Local 700. "These brothers and sisters are essential to the safety and security of the citizens of Cook County and are deserving of a union that will put their needs and the needs of their families first."

The court service deputies' pay decreased over the years compared to their peers at other departments in the county, leading the deputies to seek powerful union representation.

"I've been represented by the Teamsters in previous positions, so I know what strong representation looks like," said Loletia Carney-Hudson, a court service deputy for Cook County. "I voted Teamsters because they show up for their members. I'm proud to be a Teamster again."

Teamsters Local 700 represents public sector workers in a variety of classifications in Cook County, and throughout the public sector of Illinois. For more information, please visit teamsterslocal700.com.

