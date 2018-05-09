Cook County Health and Hospital System Creates The Tiniest Listing

To help support Chicago's tiniest community members, Cook County Health & Hospital Systems (CCHHS) created The Tiniest Listing, an online portal that allows anyone to book a stay for a preemie baby in the NICU. Developed in partnership with Ogilvy, one of the world's largest marketing communications companies, the goal of The Tiniest Listing is to create awareness and raise funds for this big cause.

The Tiniest Listing was launched in the classifieds section of major newspapers and online rental sites. The 3.4sqft one bedroom apartment was listed for $4000/night. People can visit the online portal at www.thetiniestlisting.com to make a donation to help a preemie baby and their family thrive.

All proceeds will go to the Cook County Health Foundation, helping to care for the 100,000 women and children CCHHS serves each year. This latest fundraising effort hopes to help provide that care for the most vulnerable members of that community – preemie babies.

For more information, please watch this video or to book a night's stay visit www.thetiniestlisting.com

