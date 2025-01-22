Cook County Personal Injury Law Firm Names Newest Winner of Legal Leaders Scholarship

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucas Law established the firm's Legal Leaders Scholarship in 2023 and has since awarded five students with a total of $5,000 in scholarships. The Barrington, Illinois firm is thrilled to name Nariman Shehaiber as the newest recipient of the Legal Leaders Scholarship. Through our scholarship program, Lucas Law provides financial assistance for students who have demonstrated integrity, high ambitions, and passion for what they do. Our team is confident that Nariman exceeds each of those requirements.

Legal Leaders Scholarship Winner, Spring 2025

Nariman is a first-generation college graduate and law student. Throughout her life, she has experienced and witnessed serious legal matters firsthand, and she grasps the true significance of having a skillful attorney on your side. Currently attending Loyola University Chicago School of Law, she is already getting a head start on building an impressive resume. As she begins her legal career, Nariman focuses on utilizing her own unique identity and background to connect with and help others.

Lucas Law is happy to inform students that this scholarship is offered each semester, and we are currently accepting applications for the Fall 2025 scholarship from current and prospective law students. Eligible students must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be at least 17 years of age. The scholarship application requires a written essay submission. The deadline for the Fall 2025 Lucas Law Legal Leaders Scholarship is May 14, 2025.

For more information about the Lucas Law Legal Leaders Scholarship, please visit https://www.lucaslaw.com/scholarship.

About Lucas Law

Lucas Law has been representing residents and businesses throughout suburban Chicago since 1984. The firm represents a wide range of clientele, including personal injury victims, businesses, and people who are looking to establish comprehensive estate plans. With nearly four decades of legal experience, Attorney Joseph Lucas believes in providing honest, high-quality legal guidance to Illinois clients, and he has built a strong team of legal professionals in order to achieve this goal.

More information about Lucas Law can be found on our website here: https://www.lucaslaw.com/. To schedule an initial consultation, call 847-381-8700.

SOURCE Lucas Law