Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas Names Manuel Venegas As Her New Press Secretary

CHICAGO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manuel Venegas was named press secretary today of the Office of Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas.

Venegas joined the office in 2018 as Outreach Coordinator for the Hispanic community and since August 2018, has served as Director of Outreach and Media Relations.

"Manuel is the right person for this important job," Pappas said. "He has the vision, skills and attitude to succeed."

Venegas' predecessor, Thomas Corfman, left the Office for a position in the private sector. Pappas thanked Corfman for his service and wished him well in his new endeavor.

